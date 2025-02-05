Qsic Names In-Store Retail Media Leader Marc Walkin as Vice President of Marketing

Walkin’s retail and CPG roots deliver a unique perspective and expertise in retail media to drive Qsic’s global marketing strategy and accelerate its expansion into new markets

DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qsic , the global in-store audio platform that uses GenAI audio and data intelligence to help retailers and brands unlock the value of the in-store experience, today announced that Marc Walkin has joined the company as its new Vice President of Marketing. Walkin will be responsible for leading Qsic’s marketing strategy as the company looks to expand its global presence. His appointment underscores Qsic’s strong market momentum, fueled by increasing adoption among top retailers across North America.

“As retailers look to turn on new revenue streams, in-store retail media is emerging as the next major growth area, presenting a massive opportunity for audio as an advertising channel,” said Matt Elsley, co-founder and CEO of Qsic. “We have ambitious plans to expand into new markets, introduce new capabilities and bring more awareness to the value of audio, and Marc has the experience to execute them.”

Walkin brings deep expertise in retail media and brand marketing to Qsic, having built and scaled retail and CPG brands, including Stop & Shop, PopCorners, Beech-Nut and Staples. Prior to joining Qsic, he co-founded Turbyne, a retail media platform spun out of Advantage Solutions, and helped lead the company to a strategic acquisition by Colateral in 2024. His extensive experience across brands, retail and technology uniquely positions him to help Qsic deepen its market impact and connect retailers with consumers in new and engaging ways.

"Qsic is fundamentally redefining the value of in-store audio in today’s retail media-driven landscape and taking a data-first approach to changing how retailers and brands connect with consumers through audio," said Walkin. “The potential for in-store retail media is just beginning to be realized, and Qsic is at the forefront. The team has built a solution that enhances the in-store shopping experience while turning on a new revenue stream that doesn’t require any manual lift once set up. It’s an exciting time for retail media, and I’m eager to tell the story of how Qsic is transforming the industry through audio."

Walkin joins the company during a time of tremendous growth. In January, Qsic announced it raised $25 million in Series B funding to fuel its global growth. The company is set to double its workforce and roll out more than 70,000 speakers across North America over the next year.

Qsic’s client base includes global retailers in industries ranging from fuel and convenience, grocery, liquor, hospitality, fashion and specialty retail. To learn more about Qsic, please visit www.getqsic.com .

Qsic is the global intelligent in-store audio platform that uses data & AI to remove friction from the planning process and elevate and measure the impact of audio. Reaching over 100 million in-store shoppers monthly, Qsic helps retailers activate their Retail Media Networks by setting up, running and commercializing their audio assets. This extends from music curation, ad production and collateral to ad sales and price evaluation. Qsic has invested heavily in developing a patented method of measuring the impact of audio advertising on real-world in-store transactions. It is now a leading provider of AI technology that strategically leverages the power of audio to deliver better customer and sales experiences. Learn more at www.getqsic.com .

