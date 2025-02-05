The Challenges for Neurodiverse Students in Post-Secondary Education

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurodivergent students are significantly underrepresented in post-secondary education (PSE), with less than half disclosing their identity or diagnosis to their institution, according to a research series from The Conference Board of Canada and the Future Skills Centre.

“While Canadian post-secondary institutions have made strides in advancing accessibility and inclusion in higher education, the unique needs of neurodivergent students are often overlooked,” said Michael Burt, Vice President at The Conference Board of Canada. “As a result, many are left to navigate post-secondary education without the support they need to thrive academically.”

Students who disclose their neurodivergent identity or diagnosis are significantly more likely to be satisfied with their post-secondary institution (PSI). Yet, many neurodivergent students encounter barriers in the disclosure and registration process, which can discourage them from seeking the accommodations they are entitled to. Among students who did not disclose, 73 per cent reported challenges such as limited knowledge about the disclosure process, stigma, and difficulty accessing the required clinical assessments and documentation.

"An inclusive, productive economy has to include all Canadians, including those who are neurodiverse. Our post-secondary education systems are essential for unlocking opportunities and supporting career and skills development for all Canadians,” said Noel Baldwin, Executive Director, at the Future Skills Centre. “To effectively support neurodivergent students, institutions must understand the challenges they face and adopt neuroinclusive policies and practices to address them.”

Despite increasing enrollment rates, neurodivergent graduation rates are lower than their neurotypical peers. Executive functioning challenges – such as difficulty with focus, managing time and deadlines, and staying motivated – are among the greatest hurdles neurodivergent students encounter. These difficulties are compounded by stigma and discrimination, which further impact their ability to participate in academic activities, complete coursework, and excel in PSE.

Integrating and centralizing student supports is a key step PSIs can take to create a cohesive support system that is easy for students to navigate. Additionally, mandatory neurodiversity awareness training for campus employees can play an important role in dismantling stigma and fostering a neuroinclusive learning environment.

About The Conference Board of Canada

The Conference Board of Canada is the country’s leading independent research organization. Since 1954, The Conference Board of Canada has been providing research that supports evidence-based decision making to solve Canada’s toughest problems. Follow The Conference Board of Canada on X @ConfBoardofCda. For more information on our impact, please visit the link here.

About the Future Skills Centre

The Future Skills Centre (FSC) is a forward-thinking centre for research and collaboration dedicated to driving innovation in skills development to prepare Canadians for the future of work. FSC partners with policymakers, researchers, practitioners, employers and labour, and post-secondary institutions to solve pressing labour market challenges and ensure that everyone can benefit from relevant lifelong learning opportunities. FSC was founded by a consortium whose members are Toronto Metropolitan University, Blueprint, and The Conference Board of Canada, and is funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills Program.

