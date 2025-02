Asia Broadband’s Nears Completion Of Its Next-Generation AABB Wallet’s On/Off Ramp To Facilitate Users to Buy and Sell the AABBG Token

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company is nearing completion of incorporating an On/Off ramp mechanism in the next-generation AABB Wallet to facilitate users AABBG token and cryptocurrency transactions. The On/Off ramp integration is a collaborative process that is in the final stages of completion and necessary for Google Play and Apple App stores approval. Additionally, with the current favourable cryptocurrency environment, the Company is adding the official TrumpCoin (TRUMP) and Elon Musk Coin (MUSK) to the new AABB Wallet and will continue to add more tokens and features going forward.

The new next generation AABB Wallet has been built as a leading Algorand wallet for multi-chain management powered by AI. Using advanced algorithms, its AI can analyze market trends and historical data to forecast potential price movements, helping traders make smarter decisions about when to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. By reducing the risk of losses and providing profit insights, this AI-driven approach aims to empower traders to navigate the crypto market transactions with confidence and success. Designed for users with diverse portfolios and DeFi activities across various blockchains, the new AABB Wallet offers a seamless user experience through features like WalletConnect and a browser extension, allowing all assets to be brought into one streamlined interface. Users can also customize their experience by adding unique ID’s, further enhancing their control and flexibility. With robust cross-chain capabilities and exceptional support for Algorand ASA’s, the new next generation AABB Wallet exemplifies and shines as the ideal multi-chain wallet.

"We are very close to the finish line now to launch our new next generation AABB Wallet app with its high level functionality and AI integrated and merchant payment features. The KOINFOLD team has been instrumental in creating innovative wallet tools for mass-market appeal and use through KYN Capital’s blue-chip relationship networks. We are striving to take our AABBG gold-backed token and digital assets business segment to the next level of expansion with the new AABB Wallet," expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

