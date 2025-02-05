Akoya Biosciences Unveils Strategic Product Roadmap, Powered by the New IO60 and Upcoming Neurobiology Panels

Rapid menu expansion with new high-plex human and mouse neurobiology panels joining the recently launched Human IO60 and Mouse FFPE IO Panels

The new offerings solidify leadership in spatial biology and broaden reach to new verticals

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, a spatial proteomics leader, announced its reagent product roadmap today, featuring new ultrahigh-plex neurobiology panels for human and mouse applications. Building on the success of the Human IO60 and Mouse FFPE IO panels , which debuted at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in November 2024, this roadmap represents the next step in the company’s mission to provide cutting-edge tools for advancing research across multiple market including oncology, inflammatory disease and neurobiology.

Transforming Spatial Proteomics with IO60

Since its launch, the PhenoCode™ Discovery IO60 panel has been celebrated by key opinion leaders (KOLs) and contract research organizations (CROs) for its ability to generate deep insights into immune landscapes and tumor-immune interactions. Early adopters have highlighted its transformative potential:

Dr. Simon Knott, Assistant Professor at Cedars-Sinai, stated, “The IO60 Panel has the potential to reshape spatial proteomics, opening new possibilities for immune research.”

Dr. Suzuki Yutaka, Professor at the University of Tokyo, added, “With the IO60 Panel, we’re uncovering patterns in immune responses that were previously inaccessible, positioning it as a game-changer for understanding tumor-immune interactions at a deeper level.”

Strategic alliances with leading CROs—including Precision for Medicine , BostonGene , and Infinity Scope —have further propelled the adoption of IO60 by integrating it into their core service offerings, making advanced spatial proteomics accessible to all researchers.



Ultrahigh-Plex Neurobiology Panels: A Major Step Forward

Expanding on the success of IO60, the company is set to release PhenoCode Human and Mouse FFPE Neurobiology panels at the end of Q1 and Q2 2025 respectively. These panels will address the critical need for comprehensive spatial insights in neuroscience research, enabling advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases, disease modeling, and therapeutic development.

Key Features of the New Human and Mouse Neurobiology Panels:

Human Neurobiology Panel: This high-plex spatial proteomics panel features an extensive set of biomarkers to study neurodegenerative diseases, neuroinflammation, vascular integrity, and key therapeutic targets, making it a vital tool for advancing neuroscience research.

Mouse Neurobiology Panel: Specifically optimized for preclinical studies, this panel offers unparalleled biomarker depth to support disease modeling, neurodevelopmental research, and translational applications, bridging the gap between discovery and clinical insights.

Seamless Integration with PhenoCycler®-Fusion: Fully automated and optimized for the PhenoCycler-Fusion platform, the fastest spatial proteomics discovery tool, enabling unprecedented speed and resolution in insight generation.



“The rapid expansion of our PhenoCycler-Fusion content menu is a by-product of the efficiency and robustness of our fully operational Manufacturing Center of Excellence,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya Biosciences. “Our new ready-to-use high-plex panels in oncology and neurobiology enable us to capture a continuously expanding market segment and drive discoveries and breakthroughs from discovery to translational research.”

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com .

