ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue of $3.9 billion, a decrease of 1.3% as organic growth declined 0.5%; Organic growth of 0.4% turned positive excluding Product Line Simplification (PLS) reduction of 0.9%

Record operating margin of 26.2%, an increase of 140 bps as enterprise initiatives contributed 120 bps

Operating cash flow of $1.1B; record free cash flow of $1B, an increase of 10% with a conversion of 133%

GAAP EPS of $2.54, an increase of 7%

2024 Highlights

Revenue of $15.9 billion, a decrease of 1.3% as organic growth declined 0.7% in markets that were down low to mid-single digits

Record operating margin of 26.8% as enterprise initiatives contributed 130 bps

Record GAAP EPS of $11.71, an increase of 20%



2025 Guidance

Above-market organic growth of 0 to 2% based on current levels of demand; Organic growth of 1 to 3% excluding PLS reduction of approximately 1%-point

Enterprise initiatives contributing approximately 100 bps to margin improvement

GAAP EPS of $10.15 to $10.55 including foreign currency translation headwind of $0.30



GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and initiated guidance for full year 2025.

“ITW delivered a solid finish to the year as we outperformed underlying end markets, expanded operating margin by 140 basis points, generated record free cash flow, and delivered seven percent earnings per share growth in the fourth quarter,” said Christopher A. O’Herlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Throughout 2024, the ITW team delivered a year of solid operational and financial performance, achieving record financial results by consistently exceeding market growth and significantly improving profitability and margins. Building on this momentum, we will continue to outperform our key end markets in 2025 as we build above-market organic growth, driven by continuous improvement in Customer-Back Innovation, into a core ITW strength. I extend my sincere gratitude to our global colleagues for their unwavering dedication to serving our customers and executing our strategy with excellence,” O’Herlihy concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $3.9 billion decreased by 1.3 percent as organic revenue declined 0.5 percent. Organic revenue growth was positive 0.4 percent adjusted for PLS reduction of 0.9 percent. Foreign currency translation reduced revenue by one percent and acquisitions added 0.2 percent.

GAAP EPS of $2.54 increased seven percent. Operating margin of 26.2 percent increased 140 basis points as enterprise initiatives contributed 120 basis points. Operating cash flow was $1.1 billion, and free cash flow grew 10 percent to $1.0 billion, with a conversion of 133 percent to net income. During the quarter, the company repurchased $375 million of its own shares and the effective tax rate was 23.7 percent.

Full Year 2024 Results

Full year revenue of $15.9 billion declined 1.3 percent as organic revenue declined 0.7 percent. Organic revenue growth was essentially flat adjusted for PLS reduction of 0.6 percent. Foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 0.7 percent and acquisitions contributed 0.1 percent to revenues.

GAAP EPS of $11.71 included two previously disclosed favorable one-time items; $0.30 from a LIFO inventory accounting change in the first quarter, and $1.26 from the sale of the Company’s equity interest in Wilsonart in the third quarter. Excluding these items, EPS was $10.15.

Operating income of $4.3 billion grew six percent, and operating margin increased 170 basis points to 26.8 percent with enterprise initiatives contributing 130 basis points. Excluding 70 basis points of favorable impact from the above-mentioned LIFO inventory accounting change, operating margin increased 100 basis points to 26.1 percent. Six of seven segments expanded margins in 2024 with two segments achieving margins above 30 percent.

Operating cash flow was $3.3 billion and free cash flow was $2.8 billion, with a conversion of 94 percent to adjusted net income. The company invested approximately $0.8 billion to support the long-term profitable growth of its businesses and returned $3.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The effective tax rate was 21.1 percent.

2025 Guidance

The company is initiating 2025 guidance including GAAP EPS in the range of $10.15 to $10.55 per share which includes a foreign currency translation headwind of $0.30. The company projects above-market organic growth of zero to two percent based on current levels of demand, including an expected PLS reduction of approximately one percentage point. Organic revenue growth is projected to be one to three percent adjusted for the above-mentioned PLS. Based on current foreign exchange rates, foreign currency translation is expected to reduce revenue by three percent, resulting in a projected total revenue decline of one to three percent.

Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 26.5 to 27.5 percent, an improvement of approximately 100 basis points excluding the above-mentioned 2024 LIFO inventory accounting change, with enterprise initiatives contributing approximately 100 basis points.

Free cash flow is projected to be greater than 100 percent of net income, and the company plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The projected effective tax rate is 24 to 24.5 percent.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow to adjusted net income conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of this forward-looking estimate to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of reliable forward-looking cash flow information. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the potential significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Forward-looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding global supply chain challenges, expected impact of inflation including raw and specialty material inflation and fluctuating interest rates, the impact of enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow to net income conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted income per share, restructuring expenses and related benefits, expected dividend payments, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates and the impact of foreign currency translation, expected access to liquidity sources, expected capital allocation, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, the impact of recent or potential acquisitions and/or divestitures, and the Company’s 2025 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include those that are detailed in ITW’s Form 10-K for 2023 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $15.9 billion in 2024. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 44,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, In millions except per share amounts 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Revenue $ 3,932 $ 3,983 $ 15,898 $ 16,107 Cost of revenue 2,221 2,312 8,858 9,316 Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 655 658 2,675 2,638 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 25 25 101 113 Operating Income 1,031 988 4,264 4,040 Interest expense (68 ) (70 ) (283 ) (266 ) Other income (expense) 20 9 441 49 Income Before Taxes 983 927 4,422 3,823 Income taxes 233 210 934 866 Net Income $ 750 $ 717 $ 3,488 $ 2,957 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 2.55 $ 2.39 $ 11.75 $ 9.77 Diluted $ 2.54 $ 2.38 $ 11.71 $ 9.74 Cash Dividends Per Share: Paid $ 1.50 $ 1.40 $ 5.70 $ 5.33 Declared $ 1.50 $ 1.40 $ 5.80 $ 5.42 Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period: Average 294.7 300.1 296.8 302.6 Average assuming dilution 295.8 301.1 297.8 303.6





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

In millions December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and equivalents $ 948 $ 1,065 Trade receivables 2,991 3,123 Inventories 1,605 1,707 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 312 340 Total current assets 5,856 6,235 Net plant and equipment 2,036 1,976 Goodwill 4,839 4,909 Intangible assets 592 657 Deferred income taxes 369 479 Other assets 1,375 1,262 $ 15,067 $ 15,518 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ 1,555 $ 1,825 Accounts payable 519 581 Accrued expenses 1,576 1,663 Cash dividends payable 441 419 Income taxes payable 217 187 Total current liabilities 4,308 4,675 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt 6,308 6,339 Deferred income taxes 119 326 Noncurrent income taxes payable — 151 Other liabilities 1,015 1,014 Total noncurrent liabilities 7,442 7,830 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in-capital 1,669 1,588 Retained earnings 28,893 27,122 Common stock held in treasury (25,375 ) (23,870 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,877 ) (1,834 ) Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total stockholders' equity 3,317 3,013 $ 15,067 $ 15,518





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin Automotive OEM $ 785 $ 156 19.8 % Food Equipment 672 182 27.2 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 747 202 27.0 % Welding 447 139 31.2 % Polymers & Fluids 430 120 27.9 % Construction Products 438 123 28.0 % Specialty Products 416 118 28.4 % Intersegment (3 ) — — % Total Segments 3,932 1,040 26.5 % Unallocated — (9 ) — % Total Company $ 3,932 $ 1,031 26.2 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin Automotive OEM $ 3,188 $ 625 19.6 % Food Equipment 2,647 719 27.2 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 2,818 703 24.9 % Welding 1,851 597 32.3 % Polymers & Fluids 1,764 484 27.4 % Construction Products 1,909 559 29.3 % Specialty Products 1,743 528 30.3 % Intersegment (22 ) — — % Total Segments 15,898 4,215 26.5 % Unallocated — 49 — % Total Company $ 15,898 $ 4,264 26.8 %





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)





Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable)

Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Organic (2.3 ) % 3.4 % 1.7 % (0.4 ) % 0.8 % (4.5 ) % (3.6 ) % (0.5 ) % Acquisitions/

Divestitures — % — % 0.9 % — % — % — % — % 0.2 % Translation (1.4 ) % (0.7 ) % (0.4 ) % (0.6 ) % (3.2 ) % (0.2 ) % (1.0 ) % (1.0 ) % Operating Revenue (3.7 ) % 2.7 % 2.2 % (1.0 ) % (2.4 ) % (4.7 ) % (4.6 ) % (1.3 ) %





Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Operating Leverage (50) bps 70 bps 50 bps (10) bps 20 bps (100) bps (70) bps (10) bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 140 bps (60) bps 160 bps 150 bps (60) bps 200 bps 260 bps 130 bps Total Organic 90 bps 10 bps 210 bps 140 bps (40) bps 100 bps 190 bps 120 bps Acquisitions/

Divestitures — — (50) bps — — — — (10) bps Restructuring/Other 130 bps 10 bps 10 bps 20 bps (20) bps 10 bps (10) bps 30 bps Total Operating Margin Change 220 bps 20 bps 170 bps 160 bps (60) bps 110 bps 180 bps 140 bps Total Operating Margin % * 19.8% 27.2% 27.0% 31.2% 27.9% 28.0% 28.4% 26.2% * Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 30 bps 50 bps 160 bps 10 bps 150 bps 10 bps 20 bps 70 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.06) on GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)





Full Year 2024 vs Full Year 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Organic (0.4 ) % 1.1 % (1.0 ) % (2.4 ) % 0.9 % (6.1 ) % 3.5 % (0.7 ) % Acquisitions/

Divestitures — % — % 0.9 % — % — % — % (0.6 ) % 0.1 % Translation (1.1 ) % (0.1 ) % (0.4 ) % (0.3 ) % (3.1 ) % — % (0.2 ) % (0.7 ) % Operating Revenue (1.5 ) % 1.0 % (0.5 ) % (2.7 ) % (2.2 ) % (6.1 ) % 2.7 % (1.3 ) %





Full Year 2024 vs Full Year 2023 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Operating Leverage (10) bps 20 bps (20) bps (40) bps 20 bps (110) bps 70 bps (20) bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 190 bps (10) bps 150 bps 80 bps 60 bps 220 bps 280 bps 190 bps Total Organic 180 bps 10 bps 130 bps 40 bps 80 bps 110 bps 350 bps 170 bps Acquisitions/

Divestitures — — (50) bps — — — 10 bps (10) bps Restructuring/Other 50 bps (10) bps (10) bps 10 bps (10) bps (20) bps 20 bps 10 bps Total Operating Margin Change 230 bps — 70 bps 50 bps 70 bps 90 bps 380 bps 170 bps Total Operating Margin % * 19.6% 27.2% 24.9% 32.3% 27.4% 29.3% 30.3% 26.8% * Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 30 bps 40 bps 180 bps 10 bps 160 bps 10 bps 20 bps 70 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.26) on GAAP earnings per share for 2024.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Dollars in millions 2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerator: Net income $ 750 $ 717 $ 3,488 $ 2,957 Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024 — — (121 ) — Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023 — — — (20 ) Interest expense, net of tax (1) 51 54 215 204 Other (income) expense, net of tax (1) (16 ) (7 ) (336 ) (38 ) Operating income after taxes $ 785 $ 764 $ 3,246 $ 3,103 Denominator: Invested capital: Cash and equivalents $ 948 $ 1,065 $ 948 $ 1,065 Trade receivables 2,991 3,123 2,991 3,123 Inventories 1,605 1,707 1,605 1,707 Net plant and equipment 2,036 1,976 2,036 1,976 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,431 5,566 5,431 5,566 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,095 ) (2,244 ) (2,095 ) (2,244 ) Debt (7,863 ) (8,164 ) (7,863 ) (8,164 ) Other, net 264 (16 ) 264 (16 ) Total net assets (stockholders' equity) 3,317 3,013 3,317 3,013 Cash and equivalents (948 ) (1,065 ) (948 ) (1,065 ) Debt 7,863 8,164 7,863 8,164 Total invested capital $ 10,232 $ 10,112 $ 10,232 $ 10,112 Average invested capital (2) $ 10,511 $ 10,096 $ 10,419 $ 10,214 Net income to average invested capital (3) 28.6 % 28.4 % 33.5 % 29.0 % After-tax return on average invested capital (3) 29.9 % 30.3 % 31.2 % 30.4 %

(1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 was 23.7% and 22.6%, respectively, and 23.8% and 23.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within each of the periods presented.

(3) Returns for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4.

A reconciliation of the 2024 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter 2024 net discrete tax benefit of $121 million, which included favorable discrete tax benefits of $107 million related to the utilization of capital loss carryforwards upon the sale of Wilsonart and $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 934 21.1 % Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024 121 2.7 % As adjusted $ 1,055 23.8 %

A reconciliation of the 2023 effective tax rate excluding the second quarter 2023 discrete tax benefit of $20 million related to amended 2021 U.S. taxes is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 866 22.6 % Discrete tax benefit related to the second quarter 2023 20 0.6 % As adjusted $ 886 23.2 %





FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Dollars in millions 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,114 $ 1,039 $ 3,281 $ 3,539 Less: Additions to plant and equipment (118 ) (131 ) (437 ) (455 ) Free cash flow $ 996 $ 908 $ 2,844 $ 3,084 Net income $ 750 $ 717 $ 3,488 $ 2,957 Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate 149 % 145 % 94 % 120 % Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 133 % 127 % 82 % (1 ) 104 %

(1) Excluding the impact of the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax), the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes, and a discrete tax benefit of $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, the free cash flow to net income conversion rate would have been 94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.



Three Months Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, Dollars in millions 2024 2024 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 589 $ 687 $ 891 Less: Additions to plant and equipment (95 ) (116 ) (108 ) Free cash flow $ 494 $ 571 $ 783 Net income $ 819 $ 759 $ 1,160 Net cash provided by operating activities to net income conversion rate 72 % 91 % 77 % Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 60 % (1 ) 75 % 68 % (2 )

(1) Excluding the impact of the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax), the free cash flow to net income conversion rate would have been 68% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(2) Excluding the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes, and a discrete tax benefit of $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, the free cash flow to net income conversion rate would have been 102% for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED (UNAUDITED)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 As reported $ 11.71 Impact of sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart (1) (1.26 ) Cumulative effect of change in inventory accounting method, net of tax (2) (0.30 ) As adjusted $ 10.15

(1) Includes the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes.

(2) Represents the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax).

