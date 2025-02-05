Atossa Therapeutics Congratulates Board Director Dr. Tessa Cigler and Weill Cornell Medicine on CDC Grant to Enhance Breast Cancer Care

SEATTLE, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) (“Atossa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the prevention and treatment of breast cancer, extends its sincere congratulations to Dr. Tessa Cigler, esteemed Board Director at Atossa and Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, and the Weill Cornell Medicine team for being awarded a five-year, $2.3 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This grant will fund initiatives aimed at improving equitable access to care, quality of life, and survival outcomes for young breast cancer patients across New York City.

Dr. Cigler, who serves as co-principal investigator for the initiative, will work alongside Dr. Vered Stearns and a multidisciplinary team at Weill Cornell Medicine to address the unique needs of young breast cancer patients, particularly those from racially, ethnically, and socio-economically diverse backgrounds. The program will focus on enhancing care coordination, providing culturally relevant resources, and introducing targeted interventions to optimize physical, emotional, and mental well-being for patients and their caregivers.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. Cigler’s dedication to advancing breast cancer care and her relentless pursuit of solutions that address health disparities," said Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., FCAP, CEO of Atossa Therapeutics. "Her leadership and expertise in clinical oncology have been invaluable to our board, and this achievement further underscores the national recognition her commitment to improving patient outcomes. Atossa fully supports initiatives that foster innovative and inclusive approaches to breast cancer treatment and survivorship."

Atossa Therapeutics applauds the collaborative efforts of Weill Cornell Medicine, community partners, and other academic institutions in striving for more equitable and effective breast cancer care. The Company looks forward to seeing the positive impact this initiative will have on the lives of young breast cancer patients and their families.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on using (Z)-endoxifen to prevent and treat breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

