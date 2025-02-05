Collegium Appoints Nancy S. Lurker to its Board of Directors

STOUGHTON, Mass., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced the appointment of Nancy S. Lurker to its Board of Directors, effective February 4, 2025.

“Collegium is pleased to welcome Nancy to our Board of Directors,” said Mike Heffernan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Collegium. “Nancy’s expertise in driving commercial growth and strategic acquisitions will be of great value to Collegium as we continue to build a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions.”

“This is a pivotal and exciting time for Collegium as it embarks on a new stage of growth following its recent expansion into the neuropsychiatry market,” said Ms. Lurker. “I look forward to collaborating with Collegium’s Board to advance the Company’s mission.”

Ms. Lurker most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. until 2023, when she transitioned to the role of Executive-Vice Chair of its Board of Directors. Prior to EyePoint, Ms. Lurker was President, CEO and Board Director of PDI, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed healthcare commercialization company, which sold to Publicis Health. Before joining PDI, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Novartis Pharmaceuticals and as President and CEO of ImpactRx, Inc.

In addition to her Board appointments at Collegium and EyePoint, Ms. Lurker serves on the Board of Directors of Alkermes plc and Altasciences, LLC. She also serves on Advisory Boards for Novo Holdings and for Stanford Medicine’s Master of Science in Translational Research and Applied Medicine program. She has previously held positions on the Boards of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, PDI, Elan Pharmaceuticals, ConjuChem and ImpactRx.

Ms. Lurker holds a B.S. in Biology from Seattle Pacific University and an M.B.A. from the University of Evansville.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements related to expectations (financial or otherwise) and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the Company's current expectations, including risks relating to, among others: unknown liabilities; risks related to future opportunities and plans for our products, including uncertainty of the expected financial performance of such products; our ability to commercialize and grow sales of our products; our ability to successfully integrate the operations of Ironshore into our organization, and realize the anticipated benefits associated with the acquisition; our ability to manage our relationships with licensors; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to maintain regulatory approval of our products, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of our products; the size of the markets for our products, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; changing market conditions for our products; the outcome of any patent infringement or other litigation that may be brought by or against us; the outcome of any governmental investigation related to our business; our ability to secure adequate supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our products and manufacture adequate supplies of commercially saleable inventory; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business development; regulatory developments in the U.S.; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our products; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA, compliance; our customer concentration; and the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing. These and other risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Danielle Jesse

Director, Investor Relations

ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:

Cheryl Wheeler

Head of Corporate Communications

communications@collegiumpharma.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.