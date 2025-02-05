Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 20, 2025

PARIS, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Guo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at: https://www.constellium.com/investors/financial-results

The webcast can be accessed live at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/199667050

To participate by telephone, please use this link or dial the following number and enter access code 175417 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

United States: +1 646 787 9445

France: +33 9 70 73 39 58

Germany: +49 32 221098334

Switzerland: +41 22 518 90 26

United Kingdom: +44 20 4587 0498

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.8 billion of revenue in 2023.

www.constellium.com

