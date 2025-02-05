R1 Wins ‘Best in KLAS’ Across Multiple RCM Categories for 2025

Customers Say R1’s Focus on Delivering Innovation & Expertise is Solving Healthcare Challenges

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (“R1”), a leader in technology-driven healthcare solutions, has been named a 2025 ‘Best in KLAS’ award winner in several key categories, underscoring its capabilities in revenue cycle management through cutting-edge technology and core expertise. This recognition highlights R1’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional results for healthcare providers.

R1’s accolades include awards in Ambulatory RCM Services (EHR-Agnostic), Extended Business Office: Small (<200 beds), and Government Reimbursement Services. This achievement marks the fifth consecutive year that R1 has been recognized by KLAS Research, reflecting the trust and satisfaction of its customers. Over the last five years, R1 has earned 12 ‘Best in KLAS awards,’ including being the first organization to receive five consecutive awards for Ambulatory RCM Services. R1 additionally received “Best in KLAS” recognition for Government Reimbursement Services for the second year in a row in this latest report.

Customers consistently commend R1’s expertise, leadership, and collaborative approach, which drive automation and efficiency across its revenue cycle management solutions. “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our teams to delivering exceptional results,” said Kyle Hicok, EVP, President of Revenue Performance Solutions at R1 RCM. “By leveraging cutting-edge technology, operational expertise, and a customer-first approach, we aim to empower healthcare providers to navigate today’s challenges while creating better outcomes for their organizations and patients alike.”

Transforming Healthcare Delivery with Innovation and Expertise

Healthcare providers frequently praise R1 for delivering value through actionable insights and innovative solutions. R1’s award-winning solutions integrate advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and deep industry knowledge to address the most pressing challenges facing healthcare providers. From optimizing workflows to recovering missed revenue opportunities, R1’s technology-driven approach helps clients achieve financial sustainability while enhancing the patient experience.

“R1 is the most responsive tech company I have ever worked with,” said one healthcare analyst in July 2024 who employs R1’s solutions, while a health system CFO remarked in December 2024 that, “R1 RCM has gone above and beyond in the partnership. We present some of the issues, and they are very quick to find solutions.”

Five Years of Excellence in Ambulatory RCM Services

As healthcare providers face mounting pressures from shrinking margins and workforce shortages, R1’s Ambulatory RCM Services continue to deliver tangible results. By reducing administrative burdens and streamlining revenue cycle processes, R1 enables physician groups to focus on patient care while improving financial performance.

“I would absolutely go with R1 RCM again because they are an amazing partner,” said a healthcare manager in September 2024. “They are quick to respond, and they give us a lot of feedback. We are very data driven, and we have ongoing access to the firm's portal, so we can quickly look up any data that we need with quick clicks of buttons. We love that.”

Expanding Leadership in Extended Business Office Services and Government Reimbursement

R1’s expertise in community business office services and government reimbursement services has earned high praise from healthcare providers. By combining regulatory knowledge with advanced technology, R1 helps clients uncover hidden revenue opportunities and implement sustainable improvements.

“When somebody has been internal for a long time, they don't see what somebody externally can see. R1 RCM’s benchmarking and their ability to have other resources who can hop onto projects is invaluable,” shared one health system CFO in December 2024. “The reporting R1 RCM gives us is my number one.”

The Best in KLAS designation is determined entirely by provider and payer feedback, recognizing the software and solutions that have the greatest impact on healthcare organizations. For more information about R1’s award-winning suite of revenue cycle solutions, visit r1rcm.com.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events, plans, or performance. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to R1’s management and are not guarantees of future results. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to uncertainties, risks, and changing circumstances, including but not limited to operational challenges, market dynamics, and other unforeseen events. All forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this release, and R1 assumes no obligation to update them, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

R1 Contact: media@r1rcm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.