E-Star BioTech Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2 Clinical Trials of MANP in Resistant Hypertension

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Star BioTech, LLC (“E-Star” or the “Company”), an innovative developer of novel peptides designed to treat cardiovascular, metabolic, and kidney diseases, today announced that it has dosed its first patient in a Phase 2 clinical trial of Modified Atrial Natriuretic Peptide (MANP) for the treatment of Resistant Hypertension (BOLD-HTN).

MANP was originally discovered by John C. Burnett Jr., MD, Director of the Cardiorenal Research Laboratory at Mayo Clinic. E-Star and Mayo Clinic entered into a worldwide exclusive license agreement for the development of MANP in cardiovascular and metabolic indications in 2021. With the support of $36 million in grants and seed-stage private investment, MANP has demonstrated a strong safety profile in multiple Phase 1 studies of participants with hypertension, resistant hypertension, and hypertension with comorbid cardiometabolic syndrome.

Jesse Crowne, Chief Executive Officer of E-Star Biotech commented, “We are thrilled to have now dosed the first patient in our phase 2 study of MANP, the BOLD-HTN Study, which is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multi-center Phase 2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MANP in participants with Resistant Hypertension. This is the first step towards fully enrolling the study later this year, and finding new treatment pathways for patients with resistant hypertension.”

An estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years old suffer from hypertension worldwide. While scores of drugs are available to treat hypertension, only 1 in 5 adults (approximately 21%) with hypertension gain control of their condition. Hypertension remains a leading driver of premature death in both developed and developing countries. E-Star is dedicated to bringing the remaining 79% of hypertension patients under control and reducing the burden of premature death.

About E-Star BioTech, LLC

E-Star is developing a platform of Natriuretic Peptides for the treatment of metabolic syndrome. The Company's lead asset, MANP, is currently being investigated in a Phase 2 clinical trial. To learn more, please visit: https://www.e-star.bio/.

About Mayo Clinic



Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

Contact:

LR Advisors

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.