Uni-Fuels Announces Sponsorship for IBIA Annual Dinner 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: UFG), (“Uni-Fuels” or the “Company”), a global provider of marine fuel solutions headquartered in Singapore, today announced its bronze sponsorship of the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) Annual Dinner 2025 to take place on February 24 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair, London.

The annual event, which brings together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and decision makers from across the maritime and marine fuel sectors, has gained recognition as a hallmark occasion for fostering collaboration, innovation, and networking within the global marine fuel community.

“As a supporter of IBIA’s mission to promote improved standards, knowledge, and understanding in the industry, Uni-Fuels is honored to participate as a bronze sponsor in this year’s dinner,” said Uni-Fuels Chief Operating Officer Stefanie Tay. “This event aligns with our core principles of innovation, collaboration, and excellence in the marine fuels sector, and provides a valuable platform to engage with our peers and discuss future progress in our industry.”

Ms. Tay added that the sponsorship also underscores Uni-Fuels’ dedication to addressing critical industry challenges such as decarbonization, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

By supporting the IBIA Annual Dinner, she said, the Company reaffirms its commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration that drive “meaningful progress in the industry.”

About Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited

Uni-Fuels is a fast-growing global provider of marine fuel solutions, helping shipping companies optimize fuel procurement across all markets and time zones. Founded in 2021, Uni-Fuels has evolved from modest beginnings into a dynamic, forward-thinking company. Backed by a passionate team and a growing presence across multiple locations, it has forged trusted partnerships with customers, supporting them in achieving their operational objectives with confidence, from shore to shore.

For more information, visit www.uni-fuels.com.

About IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is the voice of the global bunker industry and represents all stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Its membership includes ship owners/operators, bunker suppliers, traders, brokers, barging companies, storage companies, surveyors, port authorities, credit reporting companies, lawyers, P&I clubs, equipment manufacturers, shipping journalists and marine consultants. Today it has members in more than 70 countries.

For more information, visit www.ibia.net.

