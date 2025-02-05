Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market to Hit USD 29.10 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Cancer Cases

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Market Growth Fueled by Advancements in ADC Technology, Increased Demand for Targeted Cancer Therapies, and Strategic Collaborations

The global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market , valued at USD 10.28 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 29.10 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.29% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The market expansion is largely driven by the rising adoption of ADCs for targeted cancer therapies, their ability to deliver potent cytotoxic drugs directly to cancer cells, and ongoing advancements in ADC technologies.Regulatory Support and Technological Advancements Drives the Market GrowthThe governments across the globe and the key regulatory bodies, such as the FDA and EMA, are fully supporting the development and commercialization of ADCs by expediting the approvals of the most promising ADC therapies. By April 2024, another ADC targeting a new biomarker was approved by U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for advanced lung cancer, confirming the ADC science has become more mature.Technological advancements such as linker technology and more effective payloads which are likely to increase the effectiveness of ADCs are expected to spur the growth of the market. By employing these innovations, it is possible to severely increase the concentration of the drug at the desired area, while drastically reducing these side effects and hence treatment outcome.Get a Free Sample Report of Antibody Drug Conjugates Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4421 Segmental Analysis- By Application, Breast cancer held the largest market share around 48% market share in 2023It is due to increasing incidence, pipeline availability and high uptake of Kadcyla. The approved drugs for breast cancer are Trodelvy, Enhertu, and Kadcyla. Early breast cancer patients have been bolstered by the addition of Kadcyla and the recently approved Enhertu and Trodelvy should provide a boost to the segment.- By Target, HER2, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, held the largest segment of the market in 2023.This is essential in breast cancer treatment for which overexpression is frequently seen. ADC's are powerful drugs that are targeted to HER2, and can be delivered directly to the cancer cell, leading to enhanced activity against the cancer cell while sparing normal cells. It has a lot to do with that, which is why the uptake is substantial and that's driven this part of the industry as the leader.- By Product Kadcyla dominated the ADC market in 2023It is driven by a rising breast cancer incidence and a multitude of breast cancer-specific ADC approvals. A green signal by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. for use in China, a new high-growth market, gave a significant boost to Kadcyla in January 2022. Kadcyla wide uptake also underscores an expanding market for targeted cancer protagonists, the biggest ADC addressable incremental revenue-generating market.- Regional Analysis North America Held the Largest Market Share of Around 51% in 2023.North America, particularly the United States, is the dominant region in the ADC market, owing to the strong presence of major pharmaceutical companies, the well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing cancer cases. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies, robust research and development activities, and significant government funding for cancer treatments have all contributed to the region’s growth.Need any customization research on Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4421 Antibody Drug Conjugates Market SegmentationBy Application• Blood Cancero Leukemiao Lymphomao Multiple Myeloma• Breast Cancer• Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer• Other CancerBy Product• Kadcyla• Enhertu• Adcetris• Padcev• Trodelvy• Polivy• OthersBy Target• HER2• CD22• CD30• OthersBy Technology• Typeo Cleavable Linkero Non-cleavable Linkero Linkerless• Linker Technology Typeo VCo Sulfo-SPDBo VAo Hydrazoneo Others• Payload Technologyo MMAEo MMAFo DM4o Camptothecino OthersKey Players in Antibody Drug Conjugates Market• Genentech (Herceptin, Kadcyla)• Seagen Inc. (Adcetris, Tivdak)• AstraZeneca (Enhertu, Lumoxiti)• Daiichi Sankyo (Enhertu, DS-8201)• Pfizer (Besponsa, Mylotarg)• ImmunoGen (Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Epotuzumab)• Bristol Myers Squibb (Empliciti, Opdivo + Yervoy)• Amgen (Blincyto, Omecamtiv mecarbil)• ADC Therapeutics (Lonca, Zynlonta)• MacroGenics (Margetuximab, Enoblituzumab)• Bayer (BAY 94-9343, Fresenius Kabi ADC)• Zymeworks (Zymeworks 857, ZW49)• Gilead Sciences (Yescarta, Kymriah)• Mersana Therapeutics (XMT-1536, XMT-1592)• Boehringer Ingelheim (M-Tor, BI 836880)• Sanofi (SAR408701, SAR566658)• Eli Lilly (Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Tiragolumab)• Janssen Biotech (Darzalex, Balversa)• Roche (Tecentriq, Gazyva)• Curis Inc. (CA-170, CI-8993)Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Application8. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Product9. 