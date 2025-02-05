Primary Hepatocytes Market to Surpass US$ 486 Million, Expanding at 6.6% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Analysis

Global Primary Hepatocytes Market Value to Rise Through 2034 with Advancement of Liver Cell-based Assays

Rockville, MD, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2019, the net worth of the global primary hepatocytes market was around US$ 189.5 million. According to Fact.MR estimates this value is going to be around US$ 255.6 million in 2024. The global demand for primary liver cells, or hepatocytes, is expected to increase at a pace of 6.6% per year until 2034. By the end of 2034, the primary hepatocytes industry valuation is expected to reach up to US$ 486 million.

Ongoing undertakings and progress in the study of liver cell toxicity are the key reasons driving the sales of primary hepatocytes in the healthcare biotechnology sector. The growing emphasis on drug metabolism investigation has increased the demand for hepatocyte function studies in the pharmaceutical industries as well. The adoption of proper hepatocyte isolation methods has been heightened by regulatory authorities' increased concern about safety evaluation in drug development as well as for species used.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9643

Key Takeaways

The primary hepatocytes industry in North America is estimated to be around US$ 88 million in 2024, which is 34.6% of the global market share.

in 2024, which is of the global market share. The United States accrues around 80% of the North American market and is poised to advance further with a 5.1% CAGR through 2034.

of the North American market and is poised to advance further with a through 2034. While Canada is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.2%, Mexico is likely to experience a CAGR of 8.6% through the projected years.

Mexico is likely to experience a through the projected years. The total sales of the primary hepatocytes market in East Asia are expected to garner a revenue of around US$ 47 million in 2024.

in 2024. China is estimated to contribute 47.9% of the East Asia market in 2024 and is expected to progress at 6.5% CAGR through 2034.

of the East Asia market in 2024 and is expected to progress at through 2034. Till 2034, primary hepatocyte suppliers in Japan and South Korea are expected to experience 7.8% and 8.5% CAGRs, respectively, on average.

"The demand for primary hepatocytes is expected to rise further, fueled by the growth in in vitro toxicological testing cellular models that replicate liver function in humans. In addition to this, the need for primary hepatocytes is expected to be stimulated by global collaboration in liver regeneration research studies in the coming days.“ says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Primary Hepatocytes Market:

Key players in the primary hepatocytes market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Corning Inc., Lonza, Axol Bioscience Ltd., LifeNet Health, SEKISUI XenoTech, LLC, Cytes Biotechnologies, Cell Biologics, Inc., ZenBio, Inc., BioIVT, ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc., Kerafast, Takara Bio Inc., and Kosheeka.

Competitive Landscape:

The overall market is highly concentrated as a few market players account for more than 60% of the global demand for primary liver cell lines. Also, there has been a sizable share of new primary hepatocyte market suppliers in recent years due to the drug discovery and development initiatives undertaken by contract research organizations.

Recent Developments by the Primary Hepatocyte Industry Participants:

In September 2021, Sekisui XenoTech, LLC expanded its portfolio of proprietary CryostaX products to include hepatocyte cell lines from rodents and monkeys. However, these cells are only intended for use in several scientific applications, such as disease modeling, toxicity testing, and drug development for liver treatment.



In October 2020, BioIVT Company released a new hepatocyte isolation kit, HEPATOMUNE. It is a long-term, stable in vitro model for investigating immune-related and inflammation-mediated liver damage.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9643

Primary Hepatocytes Industry News:

In May 2022, the US-based BioIVT Company announced that its recently launched line of human primary hepatic cells now includes high-purity Kupffer cells. The company goes on to say that these new cells are meant to help with the development of various liver disease treatments and medications.



HemaCare Corp., one of the leading providers of primary hepatocytes for use in clinical and research settings, was acquired by the US-based Charles River Laboratories in January 2022. Following this acquisition, Charles River intends to expand its scientific capabilities in the area of high-growth cell therapy.



Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:

The global liver cancer diagnostics market reached a valuation of around US$ 11.73 Bn in 2022 and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2% to top US$ 26 Bn by 2032.

The global in vitro diagnostics test kits market is estimated to stand at US$ 12.35 billion in 2024 and is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach US$ 22.93 billion by 2034.

The global lab automation market size is anticipated to grow significantly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2022 to 2032, and is projected to reach from US$ 1.8 billion in 2021 to US$ 4 billion in 2032.

The global triple combination therapy market was valued at US$ 15.5 billion in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.5% to end up at US$ 29.2 billion by 2034.

The brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market is currently valued at US$ 4 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% reaching the valuation of US$ 10.62 billion by the end of 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.