Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,846 in the last 365 days.

Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the KBW Winter Financial Services Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today announced that Ja Hillebrand, Chairman and CEO, Phil Poindexter, President and T. Clay Stinnett, EVP and CFO, will participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ Winter Financial Services Conference to be held February 12th to 14th, and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Management’s discussion materials to be used at this conference will be posted to the investor section of the Company’s website, www.syb.com, on or before February 12, 2025.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.86 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

Contact:   T. Clay Stinnett
    Executive Vice President,
    Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
    (502) 625-0890



Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the KBW Winter Financial Services Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more