Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Industry to Expand at 4.7% CAGR, Reaching $3,614.4 Million by 2025

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐠𝐬 & 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Product and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market was valued at $2,463.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $3,614.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.'𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5090 Industrial plugs & sockets are devices, which facilitate a secure electrical connection between an equipment and the power source. They prevent accidental or deliberate mismatching of plugs. These industrial plugs & sockets avoid electrical connections that are not compatible in terms of current, polarity, voltage frequency, and type of use.The market is majorly driven by growth of the industrial sector in the emerging economies and rise in manufacturing activities. In addition, increasing need to establish secured connections between high voltage and high current electrical circuits in industries drives the growth of the industrial plugs & sockets market in Europe. Moreover, there is increase in demand for dust-proof & splash-proof plugs & sockets due to increased awareness and government regulations about safer work environment. However, downshift in the overall production rate across various industry verticals restrains the market growth. For instance, mining and metal companies in Europe are in recovery mode due to sluggish prices of minerals, increased imposition of environmental regulations, and development of renewable energy sources.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5090 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐠𝐬 & 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:In 2017, the Dach generated the highest revenue in the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market.In 2017, the power generation segment generated the highest revenue in the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market.The major players operating in the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market are Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, PC Electric GmbH, Bals Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Scame Group, Palazzoli Group, Marechal Electric Group, Schneider Electric S.E., ABB Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Legrand SA, KATKO, and Lovato Electric S.p.A. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion , mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5090

Industrial Plugs & Sockets

