Matador Acquires 3.46 Bitcoin for CAD$500,000, Bringing Its Total Bitcoin (and Bitcoin Equivalent) Holdings to 68.14

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA) announces that the Company has acquired an additional 3.46 bitcoin for CAD$500,000 (USD$344,257). The 3.46 bitcoin was acquired at an average price of USD$99,580 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

This acquisition brings Matador’s Bitcoin holdings to approximately 68.14 bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalents), reinforcing its long-term capital preservation strategy. The Company continues to operate debt-free, with all Bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalent) holdings free and clear.

The Company also maintains cash reserves of approximately CAD$1.8 million and physical gold holdings of 2 kilograms (approximately CAD$287,000), reflecting prudent financial management aimed at sustaining long-term growth and stability.

Matador continues to integrate Bitcoin into its long-term strategy, reinforcing its role as a core treasury asset and the platform of choice for its upcoming digital gold platform.

As Matador advances its growth strategy, the Company remains committed to expanding its treasury holdings of Bitcoin and gold, leveraging blockchain technology, and delivering long-term value for stakeholders.

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. is a digital gold platform leveraging blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador’s digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create an app that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a fun and engaging way.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy and the timing and nature of the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all and the potential revenue generated therefrom. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

