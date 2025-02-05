Vishay Intertechnology Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results
MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Highlights
- 4Q 2024 revenues of $714.7 million
- 4Q 2024 GAAP loss per share of ($0.49); adjusted EPS of $0.00
- 4Q 2024 book-to-bill of 1.01, with book-to-bill of 0.99 for semiconductors and 1.03 for passive components
- Backlog at quarter end was 4.4 months
- Returned a total of $26.2 million to stockholders in Q4 2024; $105.1 million for the year
- FY 2024 capex of $320.1 million
“Our fourth quarter results came in as expected, slightly below the third quarter. Nevertheless, we saw many promising indicators including a positive book-to-bill for the first time in nine quarters, strong order intake for smart grid infrastructure projects, and initial shipments for A.I. servers,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO. “For 2025, we are well positioned to support a market upturn as capacity, print position, and customer engagements have been key priorities under Vishay 3.0. All of our strategic levers are in play as we continue to execute our five-year plan to position Vishay to take advantage of the megatrends of e-mobility and sustainability.”
1Q 2025 Outlook
For the first quarter of 2025, management expects revenues in the range of $710 million +/- $20 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 19.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately of 175-200 basis points related to Newport.
About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Summary of Operations
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Years ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(unaudited)
|Net revenues
|$
|2,937,587
|$
|3,402,045
|Costs of products sold
|2,311,295
|2,427,552
|Gross profit
|626,292
|974,493
|Gross margin
|21.3%
|28.6%
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|513,564
|488,349
|Restructuring and severance costs
|40,614
|-
|Impairment of goodwill
|66,487
|-
|Operating income
|5,627
|486,144
|Operating margin
|0.2%
|14.3%
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(27,480
|)
|(25,131
|)
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|-
|(18,874
|)
|Other
|19,464
|25,263
|Total other income (expense) - net
|(8,016
|)
|(18,742
|)
|Income (loss) before taxes
|(2,389
|)
|467,402
|Income tax expense
|27,366
|141,889
|Net earnings (loss)
|(29,755
|)
|325,513
|Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|1,395
|1,693
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(31,150
|)
|$
|323,820
|Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|2.32
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|2.31
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|136,964
|139,447
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|136,964
|140,246
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Summary of Operations
|(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Fiscal quarters ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 28, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Net revenues
|$
|714,716
|$
|735,353
|$
|785,236
|Costs of products sold
|572,584
|584,470
|584,572
|Gross profit
|142,132
|150,883
|200,664
|Gross margin
|19.9%
|20.5%
|25.6%
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|132,330
|128,545
|122,834
|Restructuring and severance costs
|-
|40,614
|-
|Impairment of goodwill
|66,487
|-
|-
|Operating income (loss)
|(56,685
|)
|(18,276
|)
|77,830
|Operating margin
|-7.9%
|-2.5%
|9.9%
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(7,731
|)
|(6,596
|)
|(6,454
|)
|Other
|5,563
|803
|9,268
|Total other income (expense) - net
|(2,168
|)
|(5,793
|)
|2,814
|Income (loss) before taxes
|(58,853
|)
|(24,069
|)
|80,644
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|7,232
|(5,076
|)
|28,690
|Net earnings (loss)
|(66,085
|)
|(18,993
|)
|51,954
|Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|223
|306
|482
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(66,308
|)
|$
|(19,299
|)
|$
|51,472
|Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|0.37
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(0.49
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|0.37
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|136,050
|136,793
|138,318
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|136,050
|136,793
|139,266
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|590,286
|$
|972,719
|Short-term investments
|16,130
|35,808
|Accounts receivable, net
|401,901
|426,674
|Inventories:
|Finished goods
|175,176
|167,083
|Work in process
|296,393
|267,339
|Raw materials
|217,812
|213,098
|Total inventories
|689,381
|647,520
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|217,809
|214,443
|Total current assets
|1,915,507
|2,297,164
|Property and equipment, at cost:
|Land
|84,124
|77,006
|Buildings and improvements
|766,058
|719,387
|Machinery and equipment
|3,259,213
|3,053,868
|Construction in progress
|367,564
|290,593
|Allowance for depreciation
|(2,931,221
|)
|(2,846,208
|)
|1,545,738
|1,294,646
|Right of use assets
|117,953
|126,829
|Deferred income taxes
|159,769
|137,394
|Goodwill
|179,005
|201,416
|Other intangible assets, net
|87,223
|72,333
|Other assets
|105,501
|110,141
|Total assets
|$
|4,110,696
|$
|4,239,923
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
|(In thousands)
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(Unaudited)
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|216,313
|$
|191,002
|Payroll and related expenses
|137,101
|161,940
|Lease liabilities
|25,901
|26,485
|Other accrued expenses
|264,471
|239,350
|Income taxes
|64,562
|73,098
|Total current liabilities
|708,348
|691,875
|Long-term debt less current portion
|905,019
|818,188
|U.S. transition tax payable
|-
|47,027
|Deferred income taxes
|96,363
|95,776
|Long-term lease liabilities
|94,218
|102,830
|Other liabilities
|104,086
|87,918
|Accrued pension and other postretirement costs
|173,700
|195,503
|Total liabilities
|2,081,734
|2,039,117
|Equity:
|Vishay stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|13,361
|13,319
|Class B convertible common stock
|1,210
|1,210
|Capital in excess of par value
|1,306,245
|1,291,499
|Retained earnings
|955,500
|1,041,372
|Treasury stock (at cost)
|(212,062
|)
|(161,656
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(35,292
|)
|10,337
|Total Vishay stockholders' equity
|2,028,962
|2,196,081
|Noncontrolling interests
|-
|4,725
|Total equity
|2,028,962
|2,200,806
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,110,696
|$
|4,239,923
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands)
|Years ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(unaudited)
|Operating activities
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|(29,755
|)
|$
|325,513
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|210,645
|184,373
|Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|(1,969
|)
|(554
|)
|Inventory write-offs for obsolescence
|37,245
|37,426
|Impairment of goodwill
|66,487
|-
|Pensions and other postretirement benefits, net of contributions
|(6,036
|)
|(9,559
|)
|Stock compensation expense
|20,921
|16,532
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|-
|18,874
|Deferred income taxes
|(23,514
|)
|36,783
|Other
|20,416
|9,442
|Change in U.S. transition tax liability
|(37,622
|)
|(27,670
|)
|Change in repatriation tax liability
|(15,000
|)
|(63,600
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(68,116
|)
|(161,857
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|173,702
|365,703
|Investing activities
|Capital expenditures
|(320,079
|)
|(329,410
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|3,015
|1,156
|Purchase of and deposits for businesses, net of cash acquired
|(216,024
|)
|(13,753
|)
|Purchase of short-term investments
|(145,327
|)
|(117,523
|)
|Maturity of short-term investments
|164,983
|387,898
|Other investing activities
|970
|(1,219
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(512,462
|)
|(72,851
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|-
|750,000
|Repurchase of convertible senior notes due 2025
|(52,960
|)
|(386,745
|)
|Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit facility
|136,000
|(42,000
|)
|Debt issuance and amendment costs
|(1,062
|)
|(26,823
|)
|Cash paid for capped call
|-
|(94,200
|)
|Dividends paid to common stockholders
|(49,833
|)
|(50,787
|)
|Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders
|(4,839
|)
|(4,839
|)
|Repurchase of common stock held in treasury
|(50,406
|)
|(78,684
|)
|Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|(2,500
|)
|(867
|)
|Acquisition of noncontrolling interests
|(5,500
|)
|-
|Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards
|(4,303
|)
|(3,994
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(35,403
|)
|61,061
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(8,270
|)
|7,981
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(382,433
|)
|361,894
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|972,719
|610,825
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|590,286
|$
|972,719
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Fiscal quarters ended
|Years ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 28, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(66,308
|)
|$
|(19,299
|)
|$
|51,472
|$
|(31,150
|)
|$
|323,820
|Reconciling items affecting operating income:
|Impairment of goodwill
|$
|66,487
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|66,487
|$
|-
|Restructuring and severance costs
|-
|40,614
|-
|40,614
|-
|Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|18,874
|Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):
|Tax effects of pre-tax items above
|$
|-
|$
|(10,299
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(10,299
|)
|$
|(498
|)
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|179
|$
|11,016
|$
|51,472
|$
|65,652
|$
|342,196
|Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|136,883
|137,558
|139,266
|137,741
|140,246
|Adjusted earnings per diluted share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.48
|$
|2.44
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Reconciliation of Free Cash
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Fiscal quarters ended
|Years ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 28, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|67,656
|$
|50,565
|6,268
|$
|173,702
|$
|365,703
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|1,618
|132
|122
|3,015
|1,156
|Less: Capital expenditures
|(144,904
|)
|(59,527
|)
|(145,331
|)
|(320,079
|)
|(329,410
|)
|Free cash
|$
|(75,630
|)
|$
|(8,830
|)
|$
|(138,941
|)
|$
|(143,362
|)
|$
|37,449
|VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
|Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|(Unaudited - In thousands)
|Fiscal quarters ended
|Years ended
|December 31, 2024
|September 28, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Vishay stockholders
|$
|(66,308
|)
|$
|(19,299
|)
|$
|51,472
|$
|(31,150
|)
|$
|323,820
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|223
|306
|482
|1,395
|1,693
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|(66,085
|)
|$
|(18,993
|)
|$
|51,954
|$
|(29,755
|)
|$
|325,513
|Interest expense
|$
|7,731
|$
|6,596
|$
|6,454
|$
|27,480
|$
|25,131
|Interest income
|(4,533
|)
|(5,230
|)
|(9,934
|)
|(25,479
|)
|(31,353
|)
|Income taxes
|7,232
|(5,076
|)
|28,690
|27,366
|141,889
|Depreciation and amortization
|55,373
|53,595
|50,463
|210,645
|184,373
|EBITDA
|$
|(282
|)
|$
|30,892
|$
|127,627
|$
|210,257
|$
|645,553
|Reconciling items
|Impairment of goodwill
|$
|66,487
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|66,487
|$
|-
|Restructuring and severance costs
|-
|40,614
|-
|40,614
|-
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18,874
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|66,205
|$
|71,506
|$
|127,627
|$
|317,358
|$
|664,427
|Adjusted EBITDA margin**
|9.3%
|9.7%
|16.3%
|10.8%
|19.5%
|** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues
