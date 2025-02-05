iad Real Estate Announces New Head of Network Training and Coaching

Lisette Ortolani iad Real Estate

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iad Real Estate is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lissette Ortolani as the new Head of Network Training and Coaching. With a proven track record in sales strategy, recruitment, and business development, Lissette brings a wealth of experience and a results-driven approach to her new role. In addition to overseeing the training and coaching initiatives for iad agents, Lissette will also support the company’s recruiting efforts, further expanding the talent pool and helping drive business growth across Florida.Lissette’s background includes a history of significant achievements in leadership roles, most recently as Director of Recruiting at La Rosa Holdings, where she boosted recruitment by over 50% year-over-year. She is bilingual in English and Spanish, which will allow her to connect with a broader range of agents and provide tailored coaching that meets diverse needs.Chris Pflueger, Managing Director of iad Real Estate said, “We are excited to welcome Lissette to the iad family. Her unique blend of experience in recruitment, sales management, and training will be invaluable in helping our agents reach their full potential. Lissette’s expertise, combined with her passion for developing high-performing teams, will be instrumental in supporting our continued expansion and ensuring our agents are well-equipped to thrive in an evolving real estate market.”iad’s entry into the U.S. market has brought a new perspective to Florida’s real estate landscape, blending local expertise with a global vision. The company’s commitment to fostering international connections, combined with a supportive environment for agents, has been central to its early success. Lissette’s extensive experience in recruitment and real estate will play a key role in supporting the ongoing growth and expansion of iad across the U.S. As part of this growth, her expertise will also be invaluable in strengthening the company’s connections with international subsidiaries, ensuring that agents not only thrive in the U.S. market but also have the support they need to succeed globally.About iadiad is one of the largest and fastest growing cloud-based players in international real estate, with more than 20,000 agents throughout Europe, Mexico, and the United States, with its launch in Florida. Established in 2008, the iad model is based upon both technology and training – face to face and virtually. iad has revolutionized the world of real estate wherever it has been established by embodying a universal model that meets the same aspirations everywhere in the world.The four pillars of iad:Entrepreneurship – iad offers thousands of people the opportunity to change their lives and succeed while being supported and trained throughout their entrepreneurial adventure.Community – iad is a community of interdependent entrepreneurs based on a collaborative model powered by mentoring. At iad, the success of one creates the success of everyone.Real Estate – iad provides daily support to all those who have an essential project: housing. Its mission is clear: agents make real estate goals a reality.Global – iad imagines the real estate industry of tomorrow to be borderless. The company is already helping its agents and clients in this spirit… and already in eight countries.

