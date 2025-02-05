5G Infrastructure Market to Reach USD 453.53 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The 5G Infrastructure Market, valued at USD 25.89 Bn in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.48% from 2024 to 2032, reaching USD 453.53 Bn by 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5G Infrastructure Market , valued at USD 25.89 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.48% from 2024 to 2032, reaching USD 453.53 billion by 2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1271 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (5G Base Stations, 5G Core Network Solutions)- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (5G RAN Solutions, 5G mmWave Equipment)- Nokia Corporation (AirScale Radio Access, 5G Cloud Core)- Ericsson (Ericsson Radio System, 5G Core)- ZTE Corporation (5G RAN Products, 5G Core Network Solutions)- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (Snapdragon X55 5G Modem, 5G RAN Platforms)- Intel Corporation (Intel Atom P5900, 5G Network Acceleration Solutions)- Cisco Systems Inc. (5G Carrier Routing System, Ultra Services Platform)- NEC Corporation (Open RAN Solutions, 5G Core Network Products)- Mavenir Systems Inc. (Open RAN Solutions, 5G Core Software)- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (5G Core Network Solutions, Edge Computing Platforms)- AT&T Inc. (5G Network Services, 5G Edge Solutions)- Verizon Communications Inc. (5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Home Internet)- T-Mobile US, Inc. (5G Extended Range, 5G Home Internet)- LG Electronics Inc. (5G Small Cells, 5G Network Equipment)- Airspan Networks Inc. (Air5G Platform, Small Cell Solutions)- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (5G Antennas, RAN Solutions)- Oracle Corporation (5G Network Orchestration, Cloud-Native 5G Core)- Broadcom Inc. (5G ASICs, Networking Chips)- MediaTek Inc. (Dimensity 5G Chipsets, 5G Modem Solutions)This growth is supported by key factors such as the global deployment of 5G base stations, the rising number of 5G subscribers, and significant investments in R&D. Additionally, improvements in network latency, spectrum allocations, and the adoption of technologies like network slicing and edge computing contribute to advancements, along with the growing percentage of global mobile traffic handled by 5G.By Communication Infrastructure, RAN Leads 5G Infrastructure Market in 2023, Driven by Demand for High-Speed, Low-Latency CapabilitiesIn 2023, RAN led the 5G Infrastructure market with a 45.5% share, driven by its vital role in supporting 5G's high-speed, low-latency capabilities for applications like autonomous vehicles and IoT. RAN's growth is fueled by increasing demand for enhanced capacity, efficiency, and coverage, as well as the shift to 5G standalone networks.By Spectrum Band, Mid Band Dominance and High Band's Fastest Growth in 5G Infrastructure MarketMid Band (1–6GHz) dominated the 5G infrastructure market in 2023, accounting for 47.9% due to its optimal balance of coverage, capacity, and speed for urban and suburban deployments. High Band (24-40GHz) is poised for the fastest growth during 2024-2032, driven by ultra-high-speed applications like AR/VR and 4K streaming, supported by advanced technologies.By Network Architecture, 5G NR Non-Standalone Dominance and Fast Growth of Standalone ArchitectureIn 2023, 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined) led the market with 63.6% share, enabling telecom operators to upgrade existing 4G infrastructure. The fastest growth is expected in 5G Standalone (NR + Core) from 2024-2032, driven by its ultra-low latency, network slicing, and massive machine-type communication, supporting smart factories, autonomous cars, and critical IoT systems.By End Use, Residential Dominance and Industrial Growth in 5G Infrastructure MarketIn 2023, the residential sector held 41.7% of the 5G infrastructure market, driven by demand for better home connectivity. The industrial segment is set to experience the fastest growth from 2024-2032, fueled by IoT, AI, and robotics, with 5G enabling Industry 4.0 transformations. Network slicing and edge computing are critical for industrial applications like autonomous vehicles and smart factories.Tokenization Market Segmentation:By Communication Infrastructure- RAN (Radio Access Network)- Transport Technology- Core TechnologyBy Spectrum Band- Low Band (<1 GHz)- Mid Band (1-6GHz)- High Band (24-40GHz)By Network Architecture- 5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined)- 5G Standalone (NR + Core)By End Use- Residential- Commercial- Industrial- GovernmentEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1271 Asia Pacific Dominance and North America's Fastest Growth in 5G Infrastructure MarketIn 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the 5G infrastructure market with a 41.8% share, fueled by extensive deployments in China, South Korea, and Japan. China spearheads the 5G rollout, while South Korea and Japan concentrate on advanced applications such as smart cities and robotics, driving regional leadership in 5G development and adoption.North America is set to record the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032, fueled by investments from U.S. telecoms like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, expanding 5G coverage. Canada is advancing 5G infrastructure through smart city projects and healthcare innovations, including remote surgeries on ultra-low latency networks.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/5g-infrastructure-market-1271 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. 