Quest Leads the Charge with Market-First Identity Security and Ransomware Recovery Advancements

Redefining ITDR and cyber resilience standards by disrupting emerging threats and mitigate attacks via the Quest Unified Cloud Platform

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software, a global leader in AI-powered cybersecurity, data management, and migration, is driving the next evolution of Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and disaster recovery—challenging outdated models and setting new standards for proactive defense and rapid recovery.

As part of its unified identity cloud platform, Quest has developed two powerful market-first solutions: Security Guardian Shields Up and Disaster Recovery for Identity.

With 600 million identity attacks targeting Microsoft Entra ID daily - 99% involving credential misuse - many organizations still rely on passive alerts and complex recovery processes that leave them vulnerable. "Conventional identity and access management and security preventive controls are insufficient to protect identity systems from attack," warns Gartner. * "To enhance cyberattack preparedness, security and risk management leaders must add ITDR capabilities to their security infrastructure."

As identity-based attacks continue to escalate, organizations need more than just warnings. Quest is redefining ITDR and disaster recovery standards by moving beyond detection and alerts, ensuring organizations can respond, disrupt, and recover faster than ever before. Security Guardian Shields Up allows customers to temporarily freeze all changes to Tier 0 objects, disrupting attacks against Active Directory that involve lateral movement and persistence. Meanwhile, Disaster Recovery for Identity eliminates the risks of traditional backup processes by enabling instant, secure AD restoration—anytime, anywhere—even after a full-scale ransomware attack.

"The future of identity security isn’t just about knowing when an attack happens—it’s about stopping it in real time and recovering without disruption," said John Hernandez, President and General Manager at Quest Software. "With Security Guardian delivering proactive protection and response and Disaster Recovery for Identity ensuring rapid restoration, Quest is redefining what effective ITDR looks like."

For over 25 years, Quest has pioneered unmatched identity security and recovery, empowering IT teams, partners, and managed service providers (MSPs) to strengthen security and maintain control over Microsoft 365 and Entra ID environments. By prioritizing the most exploitable vulnerabilities and critical identity configurations, Quest streamlines security operations, enabling organizations to modernize identity management, prevent breaches, detect threats, respond rapidly, and recover efficiently.

The Quest unified identity cloud platform has migrated 100 petabytes of data to date, backed up over 37 billion Entra ID objects over a 12-month period, and helped customers reduce their identity attack surface by over 99%. Quest simplifies identity security by equipping operators with better tools and resources, improving effectiveness while reducing the need for extensive training.

Please visit the following pages to learn more about Quest’s Security Guardian and Disaster Recovery for Identity .

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management to Active Directory and Microsoft 365 migration and management, and cybersecurity resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

