CE meets members of Legislative Assembly’s Executive Board

MACAU, February 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Kou Hoi In, and other members of the Executive Board of the Legislative Assembly.

During the meeting held on Tuesday (4 February), each side gave views on how to support the other in performing their respective duties according to law. That was in relation to administrative and legislative matters, as well as the topic of establishing more effective communication mechanisms. Both sides agreed that they needed jointly to coordinate work on legislative matters between the administrative and legislative branches.

Other officials attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; Advisor to the Chief Executive’s Office, Mr Chen Licheng; Vice President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Chui Sai Cheong; the First Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Ho Ion Sang, and the Second Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Si Ka Lon.