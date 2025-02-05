IAM optimises children’s play facilities in Flower City Park

MACAU, February 5 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will initiate optimisation works of the children’s playground in Flower City Park from 10 February onwards. Play equipment for climbing and balance suitable for use by children aged 2 to 12 will be installed. During the work period, the children’s playground will be temporarily closed. The public are advised to pay attention to the above arrangement.

The children’s play facilities in Flower City Park have been in use for many years and the facilities and flooring have become worn. Therefore, optimisation and reorganisation works will be carried out. The newly planned play facilities are suitable for use by children aged 2 to 12. Play equipment for climbing and balance will be installed inside the playground for the provision of diverse play facilities for children within the mentioned age range. Meanwhile, seamless safety flooring will be installed, barrier-free passage connecting the children’s playground and Activity Room in Flower City Park and children’s wash basins will be added, so as to optimise the leisure and activity space for the public and provide a more comfortable leisure space for public and children’s use.

The work period of the optimisation works lasts about 150 days, and the actual work period may be extended due to weather and other factors. The relevant area will be enclosed during the work period. The public are advised to pay attention and refrain from entering the enclosed area. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding for the inconvenience caused during the work period.