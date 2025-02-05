Call for proposals by local parade groups for the “2025 Macao International Parade” Applications open from 5 February

MACAU, February 5 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “2025 Macao International Parade” will be held on 23 March 2024 (Sunday). IC is now inviting all registered local associations, schools, institutes and organisations to submit proposals from 5 to 15 February. All interested local groups are welcome to participate.

Since its first edition in 2011, the “Macao International Parade” has invited performing groups from around the world to team up with talented local artists. With distinctive costumes and styles, they lead residents and tourists to sing and dance in the bustling streets with rich cultural atmosphere, highlighting the unique landscapes of the Historic Centre of Macao, promoting the concept of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration”, facilitating interactive exchanges of culture and art.

Being Macao a “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, this year’s Parade further enhances the concept of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration”, and promotes the spirit “coexistence, innovation and harmony” of the “Culture City of East Asia”, encouraging participating groups to echo with the theme “East-West Encounter, Asia in Harmony” of the “Culture City of East Asia”, express their creativity and showcase the charm of Macao’s cultural integration and innovation.

This year’s parade route will start at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and finish at Praça do Lago Sai Van. Participating groups may join the Parade in four categories, including the “Themed Parade Group”, the “Artistic Parade Group”, the “Parade of Large-Scale Artistic Installations”, and the “Special Planning Parade”. In order to spread the festive atmosphere in the communities, a series of outreach activities will be held on the days prior to the Parade. Participants may choose to join the “Street Art Group”, bringing different forms of culture and arts to local communities. In view of the fact that this year's Parade will feature opening and/or closing performances rehearsed by international arts teams, participants may choose to apply to participate in the opening and/or closing performances. To further boost the engagement level of participating groups, a range of different prizes will be awarded this year.

Interested local art groups can submit their proposals and relevant information to the Division of Recreational Activities of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, Tap Siac Square, Macao) from 5 to 15 February, indicating the following on the envelope: “2025 Macao International Parade – Call for Proposals by Local Parade Groups”.

More information about the application can be obtained and downloaded on IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo.