Arrangement of Postal Services to the USA

MACAU, February 5 - CTT Macao announces that the following postal services are suspended with immediate effect. Furthermore, postal services to the USA for documents, letters, airmail (including small packets, parcels, and EMS) will continue as usual.

Service

Suspended Mail Type / Destination

Small Packet/Parcel

Surface Mail / United States of America

EMS – Merchandise

Items sent to Illinois, USA (Postal Code IL60004-IL62903)

For the latest updates, please visit CTT Macao's website.

