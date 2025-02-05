Glioma Market Anticipated to Expand Rapidly During 2024-2034, Says DelveInsight

Glioma Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Glioma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Glioma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glioma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Glioma Market Report:

• The Glioma market size was valued approximately USD 650 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In August 2024, VORANIGO® (vorasidenib) is an isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitor approved for the treatment of adults and children aged 12 and older with certain brain tumors, including astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma, that have susceptible IDH1 or IDH2 mutations, following surgical intervention. Originally developed by Agios Pharmaceuticals, a US-based pharmaceutical company, vorasidenib was part of their research pipeline.

• In July 2024, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is excited to share the results from the GBM-AGILE Phase II/III study. This study assessed paxalisib in comparison to the standard of care (SOC) for patients with glioblastoma (NCT03522298), a severe and life-threatening brain cancer that presents a critical unmet need for novel treatments.

• In February 2024, Regulatory submissions for Vorasidenib to treat IDH-mutant diffuse glioma were accepted by both the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

• In December 2023, Northwest Biotherapeutics reported the submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK for DCVax-L, intended for the treatment of glioblastoma brain cancer.

• According to DelveInsight's projections, the United States represented roughly 40% of all glioma incident cases across the 7MM in 2023.

• In the United States, Grade IV glioma had the highest incidence, with approximately 13,200 cases, followed by Grade II glioma. Grade I glioma had the lowest number of cases among all grades.

• In 2023, the age group of 60–74 years had the highest incidence of glioma cases, constituting approximately 36% of the total cases, which is roughly 6,900 cases. This was followed by the age group of 45–59 years, which accounted for around 25% of the cases, totaling about 4,900 cases in the US.

• In 2023, the United States recorded the largest number of incident cases, constituting around 40% of the total cases, which amounted to approximately 19,100 cases.

• Key Glioma Companies: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, AnHeart Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Chimerix, Plus Therapeutics, Chimerix, Istari Oncology, Inc., Armando Santoro, MD, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, Aveta Biomics, Inc., Chimerix, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Everfront Biotech Co., Ltd., Ashish Shah, Oblato, Inc., Day One Biopharmaceuticals, BioMimetix JV, LLC, and others

• Key Glioma Therapies: Pembrolizumab, Safusidenib, Abemaciclib, ONC201, Rhenium Liposome Treatment, ONC201, PVSRIPO, Temodal, ERC1671, APG-157, ONC201, Tovorafenib, Pemigatinib, NMS-03305293, DS-1001b, Cerebraca wafer, DB107-RRV, OKN-007, DAY101, BMX-001, and others

• The Glioma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Glioma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Glioma market dynamics.

Glioma Overview

Glioma is a type of tumor that originates in the glial cells of the brain or spine. Glial cells provide support and protection for neurons, the primary cells in the nervous system. Gliomas are classified based on the type of glial cell involved and the characteristics of the tumor. They can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous), with varying degrees of aggressiveness.

Glioma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Glioma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Glioma

• Prevalent Cases of Glioma by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Glioma

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Glioma

Glioma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Glioma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Glioma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Glioma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Glioma Therapies and Key Companies

• Pembrolizumab: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

• safusidenib: AnHeart Therapeutics Inc.

• Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

• ONC201: Chimerix

• Rhenium Liposome Treatment: Plus Therapeutics

• ONC201: Chimerix

• PVSRIPO: Istari Oncology, Inc.

• Temodal: Armando Santoro, MD

• ERC1671: Epitopoietic Research Corporation

• APG-157: Aveta Biomics, Inc.

• ONC201: Chimerix

• Tovorafenib: Day One Biopharmaceuticals

• Pemigatinib: Incyte Corporation

• NMS-03305293: Nerviano Medical Sciences

• DS-1001b: Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

• Cerebraca wafer: Everfront Biotech Co., Ltd.

• DB107-RRV: Ashish Shah

• OKN-007: Oblato, Inc.

• DAY101: Day One Biopharmaceuticals

• BMX-001: BioMimetix JV, LLC

Glioma Market Strengths

• Vaccine approaches are an attractive adjuvant therapy for solid tumors because they can generate long-term immune surveillance against cancer cells. MimiVax (SurVaxM), Immunomic Therapeutics (ITI-1000), and IMVAX (IGV-001) are some of the key players developing therapeutic vaccines for GBM.

• Owing to the launch of bevacizumab biosimilars, a reduction in cost burden can be witnessed.

Glioma Market Opportunities

• Better prognostic markers would allow physicians to diagnose and begin treatment of glioma at early onset, possibly preventing disease progression.

• Newer imaging techniques, such as MR spectroscopy (MRS) and positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, may improve the diagnostic potential, challenges exist in the ability for conventional MRI to distinguish between primary tumors versus metastases and CNS masses, and true progression versus pseudo progression

Scope of the Glioma Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Glioma Companies: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, AnHeart Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Chimerix, Plus Therapeutics, Chimerix, Istari Oncology, Inc., Armando Santoro, MD, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, Aveta Biomics, Inc., Chimerix, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Everfront Biotech Co., Ltd., Ashish Shah, Oblato, Inc., Day One Biopharmaceuticals, BioMimetix JV, LLC., and others

• Key Glioma Therapies: Pembrolizumab, Safusidenib, Abemaciclib, ONC201, Rhenium Liposome Treatment, ONC201, PVSRIPO, Temodal, ERC1671, APG-157, ONC201, Tovorafenib, Pemigatinib, NMS-03305293, DS-1001b, Cerebraca wafer, DB107-RRV, OKN-007, DAY101, BMX-001, and others

• Glioma Therapeutic Assessment: Glioma current marketed and Glioma emerging therapies

• Glioma Market Dynamics: Glioma market drivers and Glioma market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Glioma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Glioma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Glioma

3. SWOT analysis of Glioma

4. Glioma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Glioma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Glioma Disease Background and Overview

7. Glioma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Glioma

9. Glioma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Glioma Unmet Needs

11. Glioma Emerging Therapies

12. Glioma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Glioma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Glioma Market Drivers

16. Glioma Market Barriers

17. Glioma Appendix

18. Glioma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

