Custom Home Builder Riverbend Homes Now Offering Services in Highland Haven, TX

Second-generation custom home builder expands custom home building services to Highland Haven, bringing 28 years of Texas Hill Country expertise to the area.

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, a premier custom home builder serving the Texas Hill Country since 1996, announces the expansion of its services to Highland Haven, Texas. This strategic expansion reflects the company's commitment to bringing exceptional custom home building services to more communities in Central Texas.

"We're excited to extend our custom home building expertise to Highland Haven," says Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson of Riverbend Homes. "Our approach has always been about giving each project the dedicated attention it deserves, and we're bringing that same commitment to Highland Haven residents who dream of building their perfect home."

The company's distinct approach to home building prioritizes client needs through daily on-site management and selective project acceptance. This methodology has earned Riverbend Homes numerous satisfied clients across the Texas Hill Country.

Chris Copass, a recent client, shares, "A builder with integrity that values the customers opinions and needs for the project. It was a great experience working with Riverbend Homes and we love our home."

In addition to Highland Haven, Riverbend Homes proudly serves clients in the following cities and counties:

• Cities & Towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Kingsland

• Counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, Burnet County

• Zip Codes: Areas within 40 miles west of 78669

"During these times of volatility, they won't leave you hanging," notes client Dolores Sheets. "Ben and Blake have good chemistry and are very approachable and accessible. They have good ideas for making your home match your dreams, while staying within your budget. Wonderful first-time building experience."

The company's commitment to personalized attention has consistently resulted in successful projects. Luke, another satisfied client, confirms: "Front start to finish, Ben had excellent attention to every aspect of our home while still maintaining a high level of craftsmanship. We were always kept up to date on our home's progress. So many people dread the process of building a new home, but Ben made it easy and fun to watch our designs come to life."

For those considering building a custom home in the Texas Hill Country, Riverbend Homes invites them to experience the "Riverbend Difference." Call (512) 468-0240 or visit the company website. Stay updated with the company’s latest projects and insights by visiting the blog at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog.

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes (https://www.riverbend-homes.com/about) is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

Legal Disclaimer:

