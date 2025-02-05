Lithuanian Project LITAS gets $20 Million Investment to drive product adoption

Litas partnering up with Rollman Management

Litas.io, a revolutionary payment and crowdfunding company, has secured a $20 million investment commitment to further develop their technology and business.

In 2025 physical locations including a crypto sauna and bar, along with an online crypto casino, will open, accepting Litas as payment to grow the ecosystem and attract more users and businesses.” — Founder Tomas Zubrickas

NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LITAS: Empowering a New Era of Privacy and Innovation in the Digital Economy

It's been 10 years since Lithuania replaced its national currency, Litas, with the Euro. Now, a passionate team is bringing Litas back as a modern financial tool with a bold vision for the future.

Litas has successfully closed its private sale, securing $20 million to advance its mission of simplifying investing and expanding opportunities. By addressing key challenges in accessing and managing Real-World Assets (RWA), the project is redefining secure and anonymous payments while revolutionizing the crowdfunding landscape.

Through the seamless integration of digital finance with real-world applications, Litas empowers both investors and entrepreneurs to participate in a decentralized ecosystem that prioritizes privacy, accessibility, and innovation.

> The Problem with Real World Assets (RWA)

Investing in Real World Assets (RWA) is often complicated and expensive. Many people can’t afford to get started, and legal rules can be hard to follow. This makes it difficult to grow wealth and build a diverse portfolio.

> Solution Litas Offers

Litas leverages blockchain technology to make investing in RWAs affordable, simple, and secure. Its features include:

Tokenized Assets: Low-cost entry points allow investors to participate without needing large sums of capital.

Income-Backed Buybacks: Profits from RWA projects ensure sustainable buybacks.

Business Network Opportunities: A platform that connects investors and projects for cross-marketing and growth.

User-Friendly Tools: Intuitive apps and platforms to simplify portfolio management.

Regulatory Compliance: Legal frameworks ensure investments meet international standards.

> Why Choose Litas? Proven Ecosystem, Real Solutions

Litas has already proven its value with:

CEX/Wallet App: Combines centralized exchange (CEX) functionality with cutting-edge banking technology.

Play-to-Earn Miner Game: Features real-time pricing and gamified earning opportunities.

RWA Crowdfunding Platform: Designed specifically for crypto investors to back real-world projects.

E-Commerce Integration: Payment plugins for online stores bring crypto to the retail space.

Three Years of Profitability: A proven model that generates steady income within its ecosystem.

Supported by Rollman Management Digital and other partners, Litas has trusted connections and a solid plan for growth. It focuses on being affordable, profitable, and easy to use.

Litas’s vision is to build an ecosystem where investing is simple and rewarding. Early investors can take advantage of discounted offers and join a project set for long-term growth.

> Profitable Already? How is Litas Winning so Early?

The Litas ecosystem already generates income through businesses within its network. One of the most notable businesses is DaddyWonderland, a first-of-its-kind startup with no competitors, already achieving 15,000 users and $110,000 profit in 2024 - just the beginning of its journey. Just like other RWA businesses, 30% of its revenue is committed to building and expanding the Litas ecosystem, ensuring continuous growth and value for investors.

> Opportunities for Investors: Why Litas is a Smart Choice?

Litas offers a compelling proposition for early adopters and long-term investors:

Early Discounts: Purchase $CLT tokens at reduced rates before their official exchange listings.

Passive Income: Buybacks driven by real-world income streams provide steady earnings potential.

Proven Ecosystem: A mature platform with established products, partners, and success stories.

Future Growth: Plans to list on top-tier exchanges like MEXC and Gate.io within its first year, promising strong upside potential.

> Where to Buy $LITAS Tokens?

LITAS tokens are available through the Litas Wallet app at wallet.litas.io. Currently in its public sale, Litas plans to list on exchanges like Coinflare, MEXC, and Gate.io with a steady listing plan on Tier-2/Tier-1 CEXs every 2-3 months for the next 2 years.

Follow Litas as it grows and shapes the future of crypto crowdfunding!

https://litas.io/

