Aurora Mobile’s GPTBots.ai Integrates DeepSeek’s Janus-Pro

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its leading enterprise AI agent platform, GPTBots.ai, has integrated DeepSeek’s Janus-Pro into its ecosystem as an Open Tool, further expanding its comprehensive suite of AI capabilities. This integration follows the recent addition of DeepSeek’s R1 large language model (LLM), reinforcing GPTBots.ai’s position as a leader in delivering cutting-edge AI solutions tailored for enterprises.

Janus-Pro, part of DeepSeek’s groundbreaking image model family, has set a new benchmark in AI image generation. Known for its hyper-realistic outputs, contextual understanding, and seamless style adaptation, Janus-Pro excels in creating visually stunning and contextually accurate images. It also offers advanced capabilities like multi-modal input processing, enhanced image consistency, and rapid rendering, making it ideal for industries such as marketing, e-commerce, and design. By integrating Janus-Pro as an Open Tool, GPTBots empowers businesses to unlock new creative possibilities while streamlining visual content creation.

An Extensive Toolkit Empowering Enterprise AI Agents

GPTBots offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enable enterprises to build intelligent AI agents that automate workflows, enhance customer interactions, and optimize operations. These tools are categorized into My Tools (custom-built tools tailored to specific business needs) and Open Tools (pre-configured tools accessible to all users).

With the addition of Janus-Pro as an Open Tool, GPTBots’ ecosystem now includes a wide range of tools, such as:

LinkedIn Tools : LinkedIn Find Company and LinkedIn Find Person for professional networking and lead generation.

: LinkedIn Find Company and LinkedIn Find Person for professional networking and lead generation. HubSpot Tools : HubSpot Contacts, HubSpot Company, HubSpot Deals, and HubSpot Tickets for seamless CRM and sales management.

: HubSpot Contacts, HubSpot Company, HubSpot Deals, and HubSpot Tickets for seamless CRM and sales management. DALL-E 3 and CogView : Advanced image generation tools for creative and business applications.

: Advanced image generation tools for creative and business applications. Google Search Pro : Enhanced search capabilities for retrieving accurate and actionable information.

: Enhanced search capabilities for retrieving accurate and actionable information. Google Video : For creating and managing engaging video content.

: For creating and managing engaging video content. WhatsApp API Message : For efficient customer communication and engagement.

: For efficient customer communication and engagement. EngageLab Email Sender: Automating email campaigns for marketing and customer outreach.



These tools represent just a fraction of the extensive library of Open Tools available on GPTBots, ensuring businesses have access to the most relevant and impactful solutions for their unique needs.

Empowering Enterprises with GPTBots.ai

GPTBots is designed to simplify AI adoption for businesses, offering a no-code/low-code platform that enables users to deploy AI agents quickly and effectively. With features like enterprise-grade SLA guarantees, role-based access control, and seamless integration with popular business systems, GPTBots ensures businesses can focus on achieving their goals without worrying about technical complexities.

By combining tools like Janus-Pro, LinkedIn, HubSpot, and Google Video, GPTBots provides enterprises with a unified platform to automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Whether it’s creating high-quality visual content, managing customer relationships, or optimizing marketing strategies, GPTBots empowers businesses to achieve more with less effort.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is a complementary general-purpose LLM AI bot featuring private data input and continuous fine-tuning, which can replace 'rule-based' chatbots, improve user experience, and reduce costs. GPTBots.ai aims to provide users with an end-to-end business platform that can seamlessly integrate robots into existing applications and workflows via plug-ins. GPTBots.ai also allow users to have great access to, and more efficiently and effectively using, AIGC to improve overall corporate productivity and output quality.

To know more, please visit https://www.gptbots.ai.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

