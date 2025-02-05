St. Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assault, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2000876
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/05/2025 at 0218 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2154 US RT 2, Alburgh VT
VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Ryane Sarra-Royce
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 5th, 2025 at approximately 0218 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a potential assault that had occurred at 2154 US RT 2 in the town of Alburgh. Investigation revealed that Ryane Sarra-Royce (29) had physically assaulted a household member as well as violated active sets of conditions of release.
Sarra-Royce was issued a flash citation to appear in Grand Isle County Superior Court for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/06/2025 at 0930 hours
COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
