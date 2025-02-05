Minister Solly Malatsi launches cyber lab at Oaklands High School

Today, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, MP Solly Malatsi, alongside the Deputy Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Alderman Eddie Andrews, officially launched a state-of-the-art Cyber Lab at Oaklands High School in Cape Town. This initiative, in partnership with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), marks a significant step in expanding digital access for learners from Lansdowne, Khayelitsha, Langa, Philippi, Mitchells Plain and Nyanga.

The Cyber Lab is equipped with 40 laptops and modern infrastructure designed to enhance digital learning. A key element of this initiative is the broadband connectivity provided by the Western Cape Provincial Government, reinforcing the power of cooperative governance in expanding digital access and transforming education.

However, technology and connectivity alone is not enough. To ensure lasting impact, the initiative includes a structured digital literacy program for both teachers and students. This training will equip learners with essential digital skills, including coding, website design, and other ICT capabilities - unlocking opportunities in software development, e-commerce, and the broader digital economy.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Malatsi highlighted the transformative potential of such initiatives:

“Bridging the digital divide is not just about providing technology—it’s about ensuring that young people have the skills and opportunities to use it effectively. This Cyber Lab ensures that learners from these communities are not left behind but are equipped to thrive in a digital future. By investing in both infrastructure and digital literacy—including coding, website design, and other high-demand digital skills—we are laying the foundation for more inclusive economic participation and future job opportunities in the tech sector.”

“But this is not just about individual success. It is about uplifting communities. We want to see learners use these skills to help small businesses build a digital presence, support community initiatives, and create solutions that drive local development. Digital transformation must be inclusive, and it starts here—with young people using technology to shape a better future for themselves and those around them.”

This project aligns with the DCDT’s commitment to ensuring that all South Africans have meaningful internet access by 2029. It also supports the department’s goal of equipping citizens with the digital skills necessary to participate in the digital economy .

Through partnerships like this, we continue to build a South Africa where access to technology is not a privilege for a few, but a right for all.

