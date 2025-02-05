Minister Blade Nzimande meets with Egyptian counterpart as part of advancing South Africa's G20 Presidency priorities

Yesterday, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande met with his Egyptian counterpart, Prof.Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

This meeting forms part of Minister Nzimande's current official visit to Egypt and the UAE and is a central part of the Minister's broad set of year-long engagements with strategic countries and partners, as part of advancing South Africa's G20 Presidency priorities in 2025.

As Egypt will be participating in South Africa's G20 Programme, as an official guest country, Minister Nzimande used this meeting to brief the Egyptian Minister on South Africa’s ambitious work plan for the G20 Research and Innovation Working Group (the RIWG), of which Minister Nzimande is the Chairperson.

Minister Nzimande also used the meeting to promote the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Egypt and South Africa as well as collaboration within the BRICS partnership.

The meeting took place in Cairo, Egypt and the Minister was supported by senior officials from the Ministry, the DSTI, South Africa's scientific community and the South African Embassy in Cairo.

