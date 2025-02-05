Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,632 in the last 365 days.

Minister Blade Nzimande meets with Egyptian counterpart as part of advancing South Africa's G20 Presidency priorities

Yesterday, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande met with his Egyptian counterpart, Prof.Mohamed Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

This meeting forms part of Minister Nzimande's current official visit to Egypt and the UAE and is a central part of the Minister's broad set of year-long engagements with strategic countries and partners, as part of advancing South Africa's G20 Presidency priorities in 2025.

As Egypt will be participating in South Africa's G20 Programme, as an official guest country, Minister Nzimande used this meeting to brief the Egyptian Minister on South Africa’s ambitious work plan for the G20 Research and Innovation Working Group (the RIWG), of which Minister Nzimande is the Chairperson.

Minister Nzimande also used the meeting to promote the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Egypt and South Africa as well as collaboration within the BRICS partnership.

The meeting took place in Cairo, Egypt and the Minister was supported by senior officials from the Ministry, the DSTI, South Africa's scientific community and the South African Embassy in Cairo.

Enquiries: 
Veli Mbele
Cell: 064 615 0644 
E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Blade Nzimande meets with Egyptian counterpart as part of advancing South Africa's G20 Presidency priorities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more