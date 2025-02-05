Limpopo Government appoints Motlhanke Phukuntsi as Head of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure

The Limpopo Provincial Government has appointed Mr. Motlhanke Joseph Phukuntsi as the Head of Department (HOD) and Accounting Officer for the Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure (DPWRI), effective 1 February 2025. He will serve a five-year term.

The Executive Council, during its January 2025 meeting, approved Phukuntsi’s appointment to fill the vacancy that has existed since June 2023. His extensive public service experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to drive the department’s strategic objectives.

Phukuntsi has been acting as HOD for DPWRI on secondment since July 2023. Previously, he served as the Deputy Director-General: Sustainable Resource Management at the Limpopo Provincial Treasury, where he demonstrated expertise in resource management and strategic planning.

The Provincial Government is confident that Phukuntsi’s leadership will enhance service delivery and infrastructure development across Limpopo.

