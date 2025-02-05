KwaZulu-Natal Education condemns alleged racial incident at Centenary Secondary School

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has been made aware of the unfortunate altercation that took place at Centenary School in Durban over the past two days, which has reportedly resulted in some learners being hospitalised. The Department strongly condemns any form of violence in schools and is treating this matter with the utmost urgency.

The Department has deployed officials to the school to gather facts and engage with all relevant stakeholders, including the school management, educators, learners, and parents. The Department is also working closely with law enforcement authorities to ensure that those responsible for instigating or escalating the violence are held accountable.

Our priority is to restore calm at the school and provide necessary support to all affected learners.

The Department will continue to monitor the situation closely and take decisive action in collaboration with all stakeholders to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Acts of violence and any form of discrimination have no place in our schools, as they undermine the core values of respect, tolerance, and unity that we seek to instil in our learners.

We urge parents, community members, and all stakeholders to work together in fostering a safe and conducive learning environment for all learners.

For enquiries:

Mr Muzi Mahlambi

Head of Communication

Cell: +27 82 519 1420

Mr Mlu Mtshali

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: +27 82 088 5060

