Employment and Labour hosts Employer Breakfast Session in East London, 10 Feb

The Department of Employment and Labour is inviting employers within the Buffalo City Metropolitan area to an Employer Breakfast Session which will be held on Monday (10 February 2025), in East London.

At the occasion, employers from various sectors will learn about the importance of complying with various labour laws and their regulations including the Unemployment Insurance Act and the National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA). Furthermore, employers will receive an update on the Unemployment Insurance Fund's (UIF) Follow-the-Money Project, as well as Risk and Anti-Fraud Management activities within the Department and its entities.

Technical experts from the UIF as well as other branches of the Department will be available to assist employers with any challenges they might be experiencing.

Leading up to the session the Department and its entities will host a - “Taking Services to the People" campaign to provide access to services in the following areas:

4 February 2025: Santa Community Hall

5 February 2025: Qumrha Town Hall

6 February 2025: Mdantsane Nu:10 Community Hall

7 February 2025: Kei Mouth Hall

10 February 2025: East London Labour Centre

The Employer Breakfast Session will take place as per the below details:

Date: Monday, 10 February 2025

Venue: East London International Convention Centre (ICC) T LONDON ICC

Time: 09h00-12h00

Journalists who are interested in covering the session should RSVP with Azwiitwi Murida on Email: azwiitwi.murida@labour.gov.za or Cellphone: 079 896 7693 before close of business on Friday, 07 February 2025.

Employers wishing to attend the seminar must RSVP with Abongile Hoza on Email: abongile.hoza@labour.gov.za or Cellphone: 079 895 0505 before close of business on Friday, 07 February 2025.

Media enquiries:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates