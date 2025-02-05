Submit Release
Minister Maropene Ramokgopa briefs media on progress towards finalisation of Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029, 7 Feb

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, invites you to a media engagement session on  progress towards the finalization of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029.

The MTDP 2024–2029 is a five-year strategic framework for development, inclusive growth, and improved living conditions. It integrates the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) Statement of Intent and the National Development Plan (NDP) into government’s priorities for the next five years. This Plan is founded on credible evidence, drawn from extensive research, and reflects a participatory process.

The session will provide media with insights on:

  • Processes followed in finalising the MTDP
  • Key priorities, outcomes and targets
  • Implementation framework 
  • Alignment with the NDP and integration across the three spheres of government

Government intends to mobilise all stakeholders to collaborate and support the implementation of the MTDP 2024–2029 to ensure that the country meaningful developmental progress. 

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Venue: GCIS Imbizo Centre, Parliament, Cape Town
Date: Friday, 7 February 2025
Time: 10h00 - 12h00

Media Access & Accreditation: Please arrive at 09h00 for accreditation. Kindly bring your identification document for access.

For confirmation please contact Alucia Sekgathume on email Alucia@dpme.gov.za on 082 689 2364

For media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Litha Mpondwana 
E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za 
Cell: 064 802 3003

