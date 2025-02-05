Minister Maropene Ramokgopa briefs media on progress towards finalisation of Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029, 7 Feb
The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, invites you to a media engagement session on progress towards the finalization of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029.
The MTDP 2024–2029 is a five-year strategic framework for development, inclusive growth, and improved living conditions. It integrates the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) Statement of Intent and the National Development Plan (NDP) into government’s priorities for the next five years. This Plan is founded on credible evidence, drawn from extensive research, and reflects a participatory process.
The session will provide media with insights on:
- Processes followed in finalising the MTDP
- Key priorities, outcomes and targets
- Implementation framework
- Alignment with the NDP and integration across the three spheres of government
Government intends to mobilise all stakeholders to collaborate and support the implementation of the MTDP 2024–2029 to ensure that the country meaningful developmental progress.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Venue: GCIS Imbizo Centre, Parliament, Cape Town
Date: Friday, 7 February 2025
Time: 10h00 - 12h00
Media Access & Accreditation: Please arrive at 09h00 for accreditation. Kindly bring your identification document for access.
For confirmation please contact Alucia Sekgathume on email Alucia@dpme.gov.za on 082 689 2364
For media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Litha Mpondwana
E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za
Cell: 064 802 3003
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.