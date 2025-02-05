Minister Ronald Lamola hosts annual Ubuntu Awards in Cape Town, 8 Feb

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will host the annual Ubuntu Awards at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Saturday, 8 February 2025.

The event, which is held annually following the opening of Parliament, will bring together leaders from various sectors, including business, civil society representatives, cabinet members, prominent figures as well as Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to South Africa.

As South Africa is serving as President of the G20, this year’s event will be held under the theme, Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

The Ubuntu Awards ceremony was launched in 2015 to celebrate South African citizens who have made significant contributions to enhancing South Africa’s image globally through dedicated service in their respective fields.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Saturday, 8 February 2025

Time: 17h00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

RSVP by 4 February 2025: Ms Mpho Rakgakole, rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

