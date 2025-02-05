MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi briefs media on spaza shop registrations, 6 Feb
North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi will hold a media briefing on Thursday, 06 February 2025 to provide the state of local government and give update on spaza shop registrations across the province.
The media briefing will take place on the sidelines of the “Workshop on Service Delivery Interventions at Ditsobotla Local Municipality.”
MEC Molapisi will also give a progress update on the registration of spaza shops and other food handling outlets within respective municipalities ahead of the 28 February 2025 deadline.
Details of the media briefing are as follows:
Date : Thursday, 06 February 2025
Time : 14h00
Venue : Ditsobotla Municipal Offices - Lichtenburg
For more information and to RSVP please contact Boitumelo Seleka @ 066 304 0027 or Thebeetsile Keameditse @ 079 888 7564.
NB: Transport will be available for journalists from Mahikeng to Lichtenburg.
Enquiries:
Lerato Gambu
Cell: 076 322 1165
E-mail: lgambu@nwpg.gov.za
Dineo Thapelo
Cell: 072 218 2559
E-mail: dthapelo@nwpg.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.