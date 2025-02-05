Presidency briefs media on President’s programme and recent developments of interest, 5 Feb

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will on Wednesday, 05 February 2025, host a media briefing to update on the President’s programme and address recent developments of interest.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date:Wednesday: 05 February 2025

Time:10h30 for 11h00

Venue:120 Plein Street, Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAupdates