Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,631 in the last 365 days.

Presidency briefs media on President’s programme and recent developments of interest, 5 Feb

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will on Wednesday, 05 February 2025, host a media briefing to update on the President’s programme and address recent developments of interest.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date:Wednesday: 05 February 2025 
Time:10h30 for 11h00 
Venue:120 Plein Street,  Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za 

#GovZAupdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Presidency briefs media on President’s programme and recent developments of interest, 5 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more