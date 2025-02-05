Presidency briefs media on President’s programme and recent developments of interest, 5 Feb
Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will on Wednesday, 05 February 2025, host a media briefing to update on the President’s programme and address recent developments of interest.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date:Wednesday: 05 February 2025
Time:10h30 for 11h00
Venue:120 Plein Street, Imbizo Media Centre, Parliament
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAupdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.