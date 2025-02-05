Minister Thembi Simelane and MEC Tertius Simmers conduct inspection at housing projects ahead of 2025 State of the Nation Address, 5 Feb
The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure, Tertius Simmers and City of Cape Town’s MMC for Human Settlements, Councillor Carl Pophaim will on Wednesday, 05 February 2025 conduct an inspection at Kononkop phase two and Macassar housing projects ahead of the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA).
The main objective of a visit and inspection of the two projects is to assess progress made to ensure the projects are delivered on time, within budget and that those in need are provided with decent shelter.
The City of Cape Town has a housing backlog of about 400,000 households. This is due to rapid population growth and a lack of affordable housing.
Macassar housing project, one of the projects to be visited, is expected to deliver 2469 serviced sites and BNG houses. Already, 605 sites have been completed. The total project cost is estimated at R1 billion.
The delegation will also visit phase 2A of Kanankop housing project in Atlantis. This project will yield 1762 serviced and upgraded sites.
The details are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 05 February 2025
Activity 1: Maccassa BNG Housing Project, 1 Gemsbok Street
Time: 13h00
Activity 2: Visit to Kanonkop Phase 2 Housing Project, Atlantis
Time: 15h00
Enquiries: Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 078 237 3900
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za
Melt Botes, Spokesperson to MEC Simmers
Cell: 082 431 0068
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.