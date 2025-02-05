Minister Thembi Simelane and MEC Tertius Simmers conduct inspection at housing projects ahead of 2025 State of the Nation Address, 5 Feb

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure, Tertius Simmers and City of Cape Town’s MMC for Human Settlements, Councillor Carl Pophaim will on Wednesday, 05 February 2025 conduct an inspection at Kononkop phase two and Macassar housing projects ahead of the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The main objective of a visit and inspection of the two projects is to assess progress made to ensure the projects are delivered on time, within budget and that those in need are provided with decent shelter.

The City of Cape Town has a housing backlog of about 400,000 households. This is due to rapid population growth and a lack of affordable housing.

Macassar housing project, one of the projects to be visited, is expected to deliver 2469 serviced sites and BNG houses. Already, 605 sites have been completed. The total project cost is estimated at R1 billion.

The delegation will also visit phase 2A of Kanankop housing project in Atlantis. This project will yield 1762 serviced and upgraded sites.

The details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 05 February 2025

Activity 1: Maccassa BNG Housing Project, 1 Gemsbok Street

Time: 13h00

Activity 2: Visit to Kanonkop Phase 2 Housing Project, Atlantis

Time: 15h00

Enquiries: Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 078 237 3900

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Melt Botes, Spokesperson to MEC Simmers

Cell: 082 431 0068

