Eggfirst Appointed Agency of Record for Madhavbaug, Welcomes Sonu Sood as Brand Ambassador

Eggfirst Appointed Agency of Record for Madhavbaug

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhavbaug, India's leading chain of Ayurvedic clinics and hospitals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eggfirst as its Agency of Record. This strategic partnership aims to enhance Madhavbaug’s brand presence and outreach, leveraging Eggfirst’s expertise in semi-urban and rural advertising.As part of this collaboration, Madhavbaug has signed up renowned actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood as their brand ambassador. Known for his unwavering dedication to fitness and his inspiring humanitarian efforts, Sonu Sood perfectly embodies Madhavbaug’s ethos of empowering people to lead healthier lives.Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Rohit Madhav Sane, Founder and MD of Madhavbaug, said, “At Madhavbaug, we have successfully treated more than 10 Lakh patients with our evidence-based Ayurvedic healthcare treatments for cardiac, diabetic, and other ailments. We have 350+ clinics and 150 published research papers, including publications in Lancet. An agency like Eggfirst and Sonu Sood’s health-conscious persona and extraordinary work for the underprivileged make him an ideal representative of our brand.”Sharing his excitement about joining the initiative, Sonu Sood said, “Health is the foundation of a fulfilling life, and Madhavbaug’s approach to preventing and managing lifestyle diseases is truly inspiring. I am honoured to be a part of this journey to encourage people to take charge of their health.”Ravikant Banka, Founder and CEO of Eggfirst Advertising, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Madhavbaug is a pioneer in integrating traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern medical practices to combat lifestyle diseases. I have personally reversed my diabetes with Madhavbaug! And now, having Sonu Sood as the face of the brand enhances the credibility of the brand. Sonu’s dedication to health and his role as a trusted figure in society align seamlessly with the values of Madhavbaug.”Yogesh Walawalkar, Sr. Vice President of Marketing at Madhavbaug, added, “This collaboration with Eggfirst and Sonu Sood as our ambassador marks a key milestone for Madhavbaug. With Eggfirst’s expertise and Sonu Sood’s credibility, we are set to create campaigns that inspire people across India to lead healthier lives.”For 25 years, Madhavbaug has been a leading healthcare provider specializing in the prevention and management of lifestyle-related disorders such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac-related issues with the power of scientific Ayurveda. With over 350 clinics and 3 hospitals across India, Madhavbaug is committed to empowering individuals to lead healthier lives, impacting more than 10 Lakh patients.As a pioneer in semi-urban and rural advertising, Eggfirst has consistently set industry benchmarks with impactful campaigns for leading brands. Its collaborations with celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Anil Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vicky Kaushal, Sonu Sood, and many more, further highlight its position as a trusted partner for brands targeting Bharat.Agency Contacts:+91 9870408200ourword@eggfirst.com

