MEXC Fuels DeFi Innovation and Liquidity Security with the Berachain (BERA) Listing

Berachain: From Meme to EVM-Identical Layer 1

Berachain began as a meme, inspired by bear-themed JPEGs, and has since evolved into the creation of an innovative blockchain. It is a Layer 1 network that is both EVM-compatible and powered by a unique Proof of Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism. With this mechanism, validators not only stake tokens but also provide liquidity. Through its Proof of Liquidity (PoL) model, Berachain leverages active liquidity providers to secure the network, effectively turning capital into a core security resource.

This groundbreaking approach has attracted significant financial backing, with the project raising $142 million in its latest funding round. As of January 2, the Berachain official website reports that 234 protocols are actively participating in its bArtio Testnet. BERA is a gas token, used for transactions and staking within its ecosystem.

Berachain, powered by the BeaconKit modular consensus layer and built on the Cosmos SDK, offers flexibility for Ethereum-based blockchains. It enables developers to create both Layer-1 and Layer-2 solutions without needing to rewrite programming languages. Recently, Berachain launched Boyco, a pre-launch liquidity platform in collaboration with Enso and LayerZero, designed to address the cold start issue for new decentralized applications. Boyco's pre-deposit vaults have already reached $2.2 billion.

Celebrate the BERA Launch with a prize pool of 19,100 BERA & 50,000 USDT

In a significant show of support for Berachain and its expansive ecosystem, MEXC is set to list the new BERA token. This move not only underscores MEXC's commitment to pioneering blockchain projects but also connects users with a dynamic network that fuels cutting-edge initiatives.

MEXC, known for quickly listing trending tokens, expands its offerings with Berachain (BERA). The BERA/USDT trading market officially launched in the Innovation Zone on February 6, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC), followed by the introduction of the BERA USDT perpetual futures at 13:10 (UTC), offering adjustable leverage from 1x to 50x with both cross and isolated margin modes.

To celebrate the listing of Berachain (BERA) on MEXC Spot and Futures on February 6, MEXC is launching a series of exclusive activities starting on February 5, 2025, at 05:00 (UTC). Participants will have the chance to win BERA tokens, USDT bonuses, and other exciting rewards, with opportunities available for both new and experienced users.

These activities include:

Event 1: Deposit and Share 14,000 BERA (New User Exclusive)



Deposit at least 15 BERA or 100 USDT to qualify.

Trade BERA Spot ($100) or trade BERA Perpetual Futures ($500) to earn 2 BERA each, limited to 3,500 users per activity, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 2: Spot Challenge — Trade to Share 1,000 BERA (Open to All Users).

Event 3: Futures Challenge — Trade to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses (Open to All Users).

The top 2,000 users with trading volumes over 20,000 USDT will share the reward pool, with individual rewards of up to 5,000 USDT.

Event 4: Invite New Users and Share 4,000 BERA.

Event 5: Spread the Word and Win 1,00 BERA Rewards

Your Easiest Way to Trending Tokens

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets. The platform has grown its user base to 30 million by providing a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, and simple participation processes. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

