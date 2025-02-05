OPEN Health Appoints David Sakadelis as Chief Technology Officer

London, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN Health is pleased to announce the appointment of David Sakadelis as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, David will be responsible for enhancing our services through technology-enabled solutions for biopharma partners, focusing on solving challenges and driving innovation in our Solution Innovation Center.

OPEN Health’s Solution Innovation Center (SIC) consists of a cross-functional team that leverages technology partnerships to combine scientific expertise and proprietary product development to advance biopharmaceutical innovation in Medical Affairs and market access.

An experienced executive with over 25 years of expertise, including 13 years in biopharma with Publicis Health and Klick Health, David has led a wide range of projects. Notably, he spearheaded the development of connected patient services using innovative tools that address patient adherence and enhance patient-doctor communication. This suite of services has been recognized as a significant advancement for biopharma in patient engagement and stands as a testament to David’s ability to effectively apply technology to addressing healthcare needs.

In addition to his work on connected patient services, David has led the strategy and technical implementation for transformative content production that revolutionized the way high-volume content is produced by incorporating AI and automation, significantly reducing production costs and improving efficiency. He has also played a critical role in developing platforms designed to enhance engagement at medical congresses through real-time insights and personalized experiences.

“David’s strategic vision, technical acumen, and passion for leveraging technology to solve complex business challenges make him an ideal fit for OPEN Health,” said Steve Duryee, Chief Operating and Transformation Officer of OPEN Health. “We are excited to have him on board as he brings his expertise in IT, healthcare experience, and growth strategy to drive transformational change.”

“I am excited to join OPEN Health at such a pivotal moment, where technology and innovation are key to advancing biopharmaceutical companies,” said David. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to create impactful, technology-driven tools that address some of the most pressing challenges in Medical Affairs and market access. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, delivering tangible value for our biopharma partners and improving patient outcomes globally.”

OPEN Health unites deep scientific knowledge with wide-ranging specialist expertise to unlock possibilities that improve health outcomes and patient well-being. Working in partnership with our clients, we embrace our different perspectives and strengths to deliver fresh thinking and solutions that make a difference. OPEN Health is a flexible global organization that solves complex healthcare challenges across consulting, HEOR and market access, scientific communications, patient engagement, and creative omnichannel communications. To learn more, visit www.openhealthgroup.com

