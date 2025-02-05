[Latest] Global Natural Gas Storage Market Size/Share Worth USD 16,118.91 Million by 2034 at a 4.19% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Natural Gas Storage Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 10,692.40 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10,986.76 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 16,118.91 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.19% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Worley Parsons, Technip, Samsung Heavy Industries, Foster Wheeler, GDF Suez, Centrica, Chiyoda Corporation, E-On, Spectra Energy, Gazprom, NAFTA A. S., Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc., Engie S. A., Spectra Energy Corporation, Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC., TransCanada Corporation, Cardinal Gas Storage Partners LLC, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Natural Gas Storage Market Size, Trends and Insights By Storage Type (Underground, Floating, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Natural Gas Storage Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 10,692.40 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10,986.76 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 16,118.91 Million by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.19% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Natural Gas Storage Market: Overview

Natural gas storage includes storing natural gas for future use, and this process is essential for managing change in the demand and supply gap, mainly during peak seasons like winter and summer. Natural gas is primarily stored underground in reservoirs, which allows efficient retrieval when needed.

The demand for natural gas storage is growing as energy systems move towards more sustainable solutions. The natural gas storage market is driven by increasing energy demand. It shifts towards cleaner fuel alternatives and the need for reliable energy storage to support another renewable energy source.

Natural gas reduces carbon emissions fuelling its demand across residential, commercial and industrial applications. Innovations in storage technologies, government incentives, and investments in infrastructure are further accelerating the growth of the natural gas storage market.

Various governments are implementing measures to increase the natural gas storage infrastructure. Incentives like tax breaks and grants for constructing compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations have increased investments, driving the growth of the Natural Gas Storage Market in the forecast periods.

India and China are actively promoting CNG technologies to decrease emissions and improve air quality, creating opportunities for Natural Gas Storage Market growth. Also, Integrating CCS technologies with natural gas storage systems can enhance their role in decarbonization efforts, attracting significant investments and driving market demand.

However, high storage costs, stringent government regulations, and high initial investment are restraining the market growth.

By storage type, the underground storage depleted reservoirs dominated the natural gas storage market in 2024. They are expected to keep their dominance during the forecast period due to their ability to store large gas volumes for a long time. These systems are essential for managing seasonal energy demand fluctuations, particularly in high-consumption regions. Technological enhancements in underground storage operations make them more efficient and reliable.

By application, the commercial segment is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period due to the different natural gas applications in industries like food processing, plastics, and residential heating. The commercial sectors depend on natural gas for cooling, cooking, and heating systems, driving market demand. Residential and industrial segments depend on natural gas for heating and manufacturing, increasing the importance of efficient storage solutions and driving the demand for natural gas storage.

By Region, the Asia Pacific dominates the natural gas storage market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to high rural populations, increasing urbanization, and growing energy needs in nations like China, India, and Indonesia. The region’s expanding hospitality industry, with over 250,000 hotels as of 2022, underscores the rising use of natural gas for cooking and heating.

North America holds the second-largest market share, attributed to the region’s transition to cleaner energy sources. The U.S., as the world’s largest natural gas producer, invested in expanding underground storage facilities, which is expected to drive the Natural Gas Storage Market growth in this region.

Europe is expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period. Germany and the Netherlands prioritize developing energy storage systems that increase energy security and incorporate renewable solutions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10,986.76 Million Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 16,118.91 Million Market Size in 2024 USD 10,692.40 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.19% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Storage Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Natural Gas Storage market. The drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in in-depth scenario of the Natural Gas Storage market. Segment wise market size and market share for Natural Gas Storage during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of the Global Natural Gas Storage industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, market giants, and niche players, which are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value addition prospects. In addition, the report covers Natural Gas Storage key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.





Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Natural Gas Storage Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, the Global Natural Gas Storage Market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among all of these, the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share among all other regions in the forecast period.

The market’s expansion can be primarily ascribed to the presence of large rural settlements in nations like China, Indonesia, and India, as well as ideal climates for producing natural gas. Additionally, the region’s market is expected to grow faster during the forecast period due to the growing number of hotels and the increased commercial viability of natural gas. Gas is more frequently used in hotels for cooking and other purposes. The total number of hotels in Asia Pacific was projected to be approximately 250,000 as of 2022.

The North American natural gas storage market is anticipated to hold the second-largest share among all other regions’ markets. The market’s expansion can be primarily ascribed to the increasing use of natural gas as a cleaner and more environmentally friendly substitute for LPG.

Additionally, the general public in this area is aware, which is thought to promote the use of natural gas. According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), natural gas production exceeded 33,967,557 million cubic feet in 2019, while natural gas consumption increased to 31,099,061 million cubic feet. Additionally, the United States surpassed all other countries as the largest producer of natural gas in 2021, reaching about 800 billion cubic meters of consumption.

Browse the full “Natural Gas Storage Market Size, Trends and Insights By Storage Type (Underground, Floating, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/natural-gas-storage-market/





List of the prominent players in the Natural Gas Storage Market:

Worley Parsons

Technip

Samsung Heavy Industries

Foster Wheeler

GDF Suez

Centrica

Chiyoda Corporation

E-On

Spectra Energy

Gazprom

NAFTA A. S.

Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc.

Engie S. A.

Spectra Energy Corporation

Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC.

TransCanada Corporation

Cardinal Gas Storage Partners LLC.

Others

The Natural Gas Storage Market is segmented as follows:

By Storage Type

Underground

Floating

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

