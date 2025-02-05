Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Adm. Jirapol Wongwit, at the Pentagon, Feb. 4, 2025.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Adm. Jirapol Wongwit, at the Pentagon today.

The two leaders outlined plans to enhance interoperability and capabilities, with a focus on expanding maritime domain awareness with robotic and autonomous systems, cyber security improvements, and a commitment to military modernization to address shared challenges.

Franchetti also shared the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy with Jirapol, which underscores her priorities of warfighting, warfighters, and the foundation that supports them, as well as building relationships with Allies and partners.

Franchetti expressed appreciation for Thailand’s continued support for U.S. ship and aircraft visits, highlighting the recently concluded USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group port visit to Laem Chabang.

The leaders also discussed future opportunities to enhance collaboration through participation in bilateral and multilateral exercises, including the Cobra Gold multinational exercise held in Thailand, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), and CARAT Thailand (Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training).

Thailand is a major non-NATO ally, one of five U.S. treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific, and a leader within the Association of Southern Asian Nations (ASEAN).