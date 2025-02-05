Intchains Group Limited to Participate in the “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond,” Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, February 12th at 9:30 a.m. EST

SHANGHAI, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of mining products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications, today announced that Company CFO Charles Yan has been invited to present at the “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond”, Presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Our company will be taking part in the “Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond” Virtual Conference. Matthew Galinko, Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will sit down with companies in the digital asset ecosystem, including bitcoin miners, equipment providers, and corporate adopters of crypto as a treasury strategy. We will discuss the evolution of the industry and prospects in the new year with regulatory changes expected in the months ahead.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is an innovative altcoins development company that primarily focuses on providing integrated solutions consisting of mining products for altcoins, and on acquiring and holding ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve to support its Web3 industry development initiatives including actively developing Web3-based applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

Contacts:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

Redhill

Belinda Chan

Tel: +852-9379-3045

Email: belinda.chan@creativegp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.