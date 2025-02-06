Shingrix Zostavax Global Market Report 2025: Comprehensive Analysis of Historic Growth, Forecasted Trends Market Drivers

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Shingrix Zostavax Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has the Shingrix Zostavax Market Evolved In Recent Years?

The shingrix zostavax market size has displayed a historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR of XX%. Growing from a value of $XX million in 2024, the market is anticipated to reach a worth of $XX million in 2025. Factors propelling this growth include increased adoption of the vaccine, a greater need for educational campaigns, an increased emphasis on preventive healthcare, and enhanced patient education and advocacy efforts. Additionally, the growth of insurance coverage for immunization has significantly impacted this upward trend.

What Growth is Expected In The Shingrix Zostavax Market In Coming Years?

As we venture further into the future, the shingrix zostavax market size is set to see a forecast compound annual growth rate FCAGR of XX%. The driving force behind this expected market surge includes a rising geriatric population, escalating cases of herpes zoster and chickenpox, an increase in disease prevalence, and an enriched awareness of shingles and its complications. Looking ahead to 2029, with a CAGR of XX%, the market value is expected to grow to $XX million.

How Is The Growing Adoption Of Vaccination Propelling The Market Growth?

The growing popularity of vaccination worldwide is set to fuel the shingrix zostavax market. Vaccination involves administering a vaccine with the aim to stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight specific pathogens, thus improving individual health and community resilience. The practice of vaccination has been on the rise due to increased awareness of its effectiveness in disease prevention and mitigation, the development of safe and accessible vaccines, and public health campaigns. The role of robust healthcare infrastructure and global vaccination initiatives is also paramount in driving vaccination rates.

Shingrix Zostavax, in particular, has proven useful in providing effective protection against shingles and its potential complications. It's especially beneficial for adults over 50, where it has been instrumental in reducing the risk of shingles recurrence and post-herpetic neuralgia. A noteworthy example from May 2024 reveals that according to a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association JAMA, the shingles vaccinations covered by Medicare Part D escalated by 46% in the year following the IRA policy's implementation in January 2023.

Who Are The Major Players In The Shingrix Zostavax Market?

As the market expands, major companies such as GSK plc are capitalizing on this robust growth. GSK plc remains a dominant force in the industry, leveraging its strong presence and innovative products to maintain its market leadership.

What Major Trends Are Emerging In The Market?

A key trend in the shingrix zostavax market is the emergence of innovative products like non-live, recombinant subunit adjuvanted vaccines. These vaccines work to enhance the efficacy of the vaccine while addressing the age-related immune decline in at-risk populations. In September 2024, GSK plc launched the shingles vaccine Shingrix, receiving widespread praise for its efficacy, providing a formidable 97% efficacy in preventing shingles and post-herpetic neuralgia.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The market, as per this report, is segmented into -

1 By Formulation: Recombinant Vaccine Shingrix; Live Attenuated Vaccine Zostavax

2 By Indication: Shingles Prevention; Post-Herpetic Neuralgia

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy; Retail Pharmacy

How Is The Market Distributed Geographically?

North America emerged as the largest region in the shingrix zostavax market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

