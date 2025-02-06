Global Praluent Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities from 2025 to 2034

The Business Research Company

Praluent Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The praluent market size is expected to see XX (FCAGR) in the next few years. It will grow to $XX million in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX%.” — The Business Research Company

What's the Current and Future Size of the Praluent Market?

Recent trends have shown remarkable growth in the Praluent market size. The market size has seen a historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR, growing from a substantial $XX million in 2024 to an impressive $XX million in 2025. This growth in the historic period has largely been driven by a growing aging population, increasing expenditure on cholesterol management medications, escalating healthcare awareness, and an increased need for advanced hypercholesterolemia treatments. Furthermore, the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and hypercholesterolemia worldwide have contributed significantly to market growth.

The Praluent market size is set for further growth in the coming years, expected to see a forecasted CAGR FCAGR that will peg market value at $XX million by 2029.

What are the Major Drives & Trends Fueling the Praluent Market?

The substantial increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a significant factor propelling the Praluent market growth. Cardiovascular diseases, a group of disorders impacting the heart and blood vessels, include conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and strokes. Rising rates of unhealthy lifestyles are primarily driving the prevalence of these cardiovascular diseases. Risk factors such as poor diet, physical inactivity, and increased tobacco and alcohol use play a significant role in escalating the prevalence of these health conditions. Praluent combats these diseases by managing cardiovascular diseases. It reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes by lowering LDL cholesterol through PCSK9 inhibition. For instance, in December 2022, the UK-based Office for National Statistics reported that 3.6 million individuals had a cardiovascular condition, pointing to a continued growth trajectory for the Praluent market.

Who are the Key Players Driving the Praluent Global Market?

Key players operating in the Praluent market who have fundamentally shaped the industry's landscape include giants like Sanofi S.A. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. They have played crucial roles in the growth and development of the Praluent market.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Praluent Market?

New advancements are continually reshaping the Praluent market. The key trend currently proceeding in the Praluent market involves a significant focus on developing innovative solutions, such as LDL-C lowering therapies, to streamline patient care. For instance, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, received extended FDA approval for the praluent injection to treat children with a genetic form of high cholesterol. This therapy directly addresses children's needs and reduces cardiovascular risks for young patients.

How does the Praluent Market Break Down into Segments?

This report segments the Praluent market as follows:

1 By Indication: Primary Hypercholesterolemia; Mixed Dyslipidemia; Established Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease ASCVD

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospitals And Clinics; Retail Pharmacies; Specialty Pharmacies

3 By End-User: Ambulatory Care; Home Care

How does the Praluent Market Vary Across Different Regions?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the Praluent market, but moving forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions evaluated in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

