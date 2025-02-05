DHS Agencies Support Super Bowl LIX Security

Continuing a 20+ Year Partnership, More Than 690 DHS Employees Work to Protect Estimated 73,000 Fans Attending the Big Game

WASHINGTON – Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem traveled to New Orleans this week to observe DHS security operations for Super Bowl LIX. More than 690 employees representing 12 DHS agencies are in New Orleans, providing air security resources; venue, cyber, and infrastructure security assessments; chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives detection technologies; intelligence analysis and threat assessments; intellectual property enforcement; and real-time situational awareness reporting as part of a 20-year partnership with the National Football League and state and local law enforcement.

“Around 100,000 people will be celebrating the Super Bowl in and around the Superdome in New Orleans this weekend,” said Secretary Noem. “We will give law enforcement every resource they need to ensure a safe event. Thank you to our partners, Governor Landry, Mayor Cantrell and the New Orleans Police Department. If you see something, say something!”

“Since day one, we have stood steadfast in our mission: to protect what matters most,” said Eric DeLaune, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New Orleans Special Agent in Charge and lead federal coordinator for Super Bowl LIX. “From securing critical infrastructure to providing real-time threat analysis, we are committed to safeguarding our communities. With over 690 DHS personnel deployed, we bring cutting-edge security resources and technologies to ensure every aspect of this event is protected.”

DHS has assessed this year’s Super Bowl as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event. For more information, visit the SEAR Fact Sheet. Although no specific, credible threats related to this year’s game have been identified, the U.S. remains in a heightened threat environment, as evidenced by the recent terror attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

DHS security efforts for Super Bowl LIX include the following:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP): Air and Marine Operations (AMO) will enforce temporary flight restrictions around Caesars Superdome, providing “eye in the sky” intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance flight operations in and around key venues, including the Superdome, airport, Bourbon Street and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Additionally, CBP will provide video surveillance capabilities and non-intrusive inspections by scanning the cargo entering the stadium for contraband such as narcotics, weapons, and explosives. CBP will also work to intercept counterfeit NFL merchandise such as NFL jerseys, championship rings, T-shirts, caps and all sorts of souvenirs and memorabilia, which are often used to fund criminal organizations.

DHS reminds the public that “If You See Something, Say Something®” is more than a slogan. It is a call to action to report suspicious terrorism-related activity. Follow DHS’s security efforts on X: @DHSgov.