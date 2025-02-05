DHS Releases Images of the First Flight of Criminal Aliens to Guantanamo Bay
Today, the Department of Homeland Security released images of the first flight of criminal aliens, who were all part of the Tren de Aragua, preparing to takeoff for Guantanamo Bay. The worst of the worst criminals will be held at the military facility.
“President Donald Trump has been very clear: Guantanamo Bay will hold the worst of the worst. That starts today.” --Secretary Kristi Noem
