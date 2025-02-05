A' Packaging Design Award Announces Final Call for Entries for 2024-2025 Competition Period

Packaging Industry Awards 2025

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Packaging Design Award , a highly regarded international design competition established in 2008, has announced its final call for entries for the 2024-2025 competition period. This prestigious accolade celebrates excellence in packaging design across multiple categories, from sustainable packaging solutions to innovative retail designs. The competition provides a platform for packaging designers, brands, and manufacturers to showcase their creative achievements on an international stage.The award recognition holds particular significance in today's evolving marketplace, where exceptional packaging design plays a crucial role in product success and sustainability. Previous laureates demonstrate the competition's commitment to innovation, including Chengdu Wanjiazu Technology Co., Ltd. for their Moutai 1935 Liquor Packaging and Tiago Russo and Katia Martins for the Mulong Single Malt Irish Whiskey design. These works exemplify how thoughtful packaging design can enhance the user experience while addressing environmental concerns.The competition encompasses diverse categories, including cosmetics packaging, food packaging, beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and sustainable packaging solutions. Entries are welcomed from individuals, teams, and companies worldwide, with works created within the past decade eligible for consideration. The submission process, which concludes on February 28, 2025, involves a preliminary evaluation followed by the nomination phase.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising packaging industry professionals, academics, and design experts. The assessment criteria include innovation, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and material choice. This comprehensive evaluation ensures recognition of truly outstanding packaging designs that demonstrate excellence in both form and function.Winners receive the comprehensive A' Design Prize package, which includes the prestigious winner logo license, international exhibition opportunities, and inclusion in the annual yearbook. Pro-Edition winners additionally receive an award trophy, printed certificates, and an invitation to the gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Winners benefit from extensive media coverage through the competition's established press networks.The A' Packaging Design Award serves a broader mission of advancing society through superior design. By recognizing and promoting innovative packaging solutions, the competition encourages the development of more sustainable, user-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing packaging that benefits both consumers and the environment.Packaging designers, branding agencies, manufacturers, and creative professionals are invited to participate in this prestigious competition. The late submission period remains open until February 28, 2025, offering a final opportunity for recognition in the international packaging design community.About A' Packaging Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award stands as a respected international competition that recognizes excellence in packaging design. The award provides a platform for designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands to demonstrate their innovative capabilities and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a blind peer-review process, the competition aims to identify and celebrate designs that combine functionality, sustainability, and aesthetic excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award and Competition represents an international juried design accolade that celebrates excellence across multiple design disciplines. Since 2008, the competition has maintained a rigorous evaluation methodology based on blind peer review processes and established criteria. The award program aims to advance society through the promotion of good design, recognizing superior products and projects that benefit communities worldwide. Operating with a philanthropic mission, the competition facilitates global appreciation for design excellence while fostering innovation and collaboration across borders.

